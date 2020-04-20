A 5G-capable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could be on the horizon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S20 series a couple of months back. Although the S20 series was available in 5G variants in selected countries, the Z Flip was available only in LTE version. Samsung is now gearing up to announce the Galaxy Flip 5G later this year.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold , which packed in latest specs, the Z Flip was powered by a year-old Snapdragon 855 chipset and the primary camera was not as good as the flagship Galaxy S20 lineup. This could be because the phone had a longer than usual development cycle, where the components had to be finalised earlier than usual.

According to a report from Sammobile , the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come with 256GB base storage, which is similar to the LTE version of the Z Flip. The reports also state that there is no 512GB model in development nor there exists a 128GB variant. A 512GB storage option would have been a nice addition since the Z Flip doesn’t come with a microSD card slot.

Further, the report also suggests that the Z Flip 5G carries SM-F707B model number for the international market and SM-F707N for South Korea. SM-xxxB model numbers are generally carried by 5G Galaxy devices launched in Europe and other markets like Australia. How widely the 5G model will be made available remains unseen as of now. There is no sign of a US variant of the Z Flip 5G right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is most likely to be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset. Although, the device could even resort to adding a dedicated 5G modem to the Snapdragon 855 to keep the development costs low. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is also suggested to sport the Snapdragon 865.