83MP Canon EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera rumored to arrive by early 2020

Ever since the launch of the Canon EOS R and the EOS RP, speculation has been rife about another pro-level full-frame mirrorless camera being in the pipeline. Instead, Canon shifted focus and brought us the EOS 90D and the EOS M6 Mark II.

However, it looks like all that chatter about an ultra high resolution full-frame mirrorless Canon snapper might have some truth to it, with online camera publication Canon News disclosing details of a new patent for 83MP image sensor.

That's not all, though – a day after the news of the patent was revealed, Canon Rumors was sent a list of specs for a full-frame mirrorless camera by a source claiming "to have had their hands on" it.

Is bigger better?

According to the rumors site, the possible new Canon camera houses an 80MP full-frame sensor within a body that's "slightly larger" than the EOS R and RP. The grip, too, is said to be bigger than the previous two full-frame mirrorless models.

Apparently there are more design changes to the body: Canon Rumors is reporting that the rear LCD display is also larger than the EOS R, along with a bigger viewfinder which, the source says, is a tilting type. We're a bit sceptical about that part and it's possible that's a genuine error and the person could be referring to the LCD display.

There's also supposed to be "a new style of joystick" – exactly what the "new style" could be is at present unclear, but it definitely has our interest piqued. There's the usual dual SD card slots but no specifications for the camera's video capabilities are currently known.

If the rumors of this new camera are true, then it's highly likely that Canon will be replacing its current arsenal of high resolution full frame DLSRs – the 50MP EOS 5DS and EOS 5DS R – with the ultra high-res mirrorless option.

Considering the source has claimed this is a full-frame mirrorless model, Canon Rumors has dubbed the possible new shooter the EOS RS and is predicting a launch schedule sitting within the first half of 2020 – although just a few days ago a Japanese newspaper reported that Canon will "introduce the top model of mirrorless camera using a 35mm full-size image sensor in 2021".