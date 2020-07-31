8 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Shudder, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime this weekend

It's a big weekend for streaming services, with The Umbrella Academy season 2 finally landing on Netflix, while new seasons of existing favorites like Last Chance U and Sugar Rush are also available.

Elsewhere, Disney Plus has a big weekend, too, with two notable original releases now streaming, including a visual album from Beyoncé, and the return of the Muppets in a new TV series. Amazon Prime Video users haven't missed out on new content this week, either, with a new true crime series that'll draw attention to one of the most high-profile drugs murder case of the 1980s. If you're in the UK, too, you can finally stream Knives Out on Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Below, we've rounded up seven very different highlights of the weekend in streaming that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Shudder and Disney Plus. Find something to add to your watch list, and enjoy.

Host (Shudder)

Not much is happening in the world of movies right now, after a fairly busy few months for straight-to-VOD releases, but horror-themed streaming service Shudder has a cool little thing you might want to check out this weekend. Host is a 56-minute movie about six friends who perform a séance on their regular zoom call – and guess what? It doesn't exactly work out, as they accidentally summon a demonic presence.

Critics have been kind to Host so far, and if you want some innovative lockdown scares this weekend, consider checking it out.

Now streaming on Shudder

The Umbrella Academy season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix's popular adaptation of the dysfunctional superhero family comic finally returns this week after a wait of more than a year. Following the events of the first season's finale, The Umbrella Academy season 2 sees the Hargreeves siblings sent back to the '60s, and scattered across Texas, where they've each started to live new lives apart from each other. Now, they must reunite to face yet another world-ending threat.

Check out our review of The Umbrella Academy season 2.

Now streaming on Netflix

Muppets Now (Disney Plus)

This new Muppets series promises 'unscripted mayhem', and is a welcome family-friendly distraction from our current world situation. If you've enjoyed any Muppets-related content over the past four-plus decades, you'll probably know the deal by now, and new episodes are rolling out weekly on Disney Plus.

Now streaming on Disney Plus

Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix)

Netflix's acclaimed sports documentary series is back this week, with a season focused on the team at Laney College in Oakland, California, led by coach and local legend John Beam. Expect lots of drama on and off the field.

Now streaming on Netflix

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy – Siege (Netflix)

A new interpretation of Transformers mythos, this is a TV series rather than a movie, and it's produced by Rooster Teeth, who animation fans might know from popular online series like RWBY. This first chapter of War for Cybertron promises to show the 'never before told' tales of the Autobots vs Decepticons civil war. If 2018's Bumblebee put you in the mood for some good Transformers content, after years of terrible movies, this is probably worth checking out.

Now streaming on Netflix

Black is King (Disney Plus)

This week marks the release of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's 'visual album' Black is King, which is streaming anywhere that has Disney Plus. It'll feature music from The Lion King: The Gift album to mark that movie's one-year anniversary, and it spent a year in production, with a number of all-star music video directors helping to bring it to life as it was filmed across the world.

Now streaming on Disney Plus. Here's how to watch Black is King

Sugar Rush season 3 (Netflix)

Sugar Rush might be the best food-related show you're not watching on Netflix. Each week, contestants make dizzyingly ambitious desserts to try and delight a panel of judges, including cupcake queen Candace Nelson, MasterChef Australia's Adriano Zumbo and usually a guest star from a Netflix show you'll probably recognize. It's light, enjoyable viewing for your Netflix Watch list.

Now streaming on Netflix

The Last Narc (Amazon Prime Video)

If you've already finished Fear City on Netflix and you're in search of a new true crime documentary, consider this series your next stop. It's about Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena, a DEA agent who was tortured and killed on the job as he investigated drug cartels in Mexico back in 1985. The details of the case – including how the US sought justice – make this well worth a look.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video