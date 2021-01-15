7 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and more this weekend

Looking for new stuff to stream on Netflix and other services this weekend? Well, the obvious standout is the Marvel TV show WandaVision – two episodes of the canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe show are now available to watch. But as ever in the busy world of streaming, that's far from the only thing to enjoy this week.

Below, we've rounded up seven highlights of what's hot and new on the streaming services this weekend, covering every major platform from Amazon Prime Video to Apple TV Plus. If none of these options suit you, check out more suggestions in our best-of lists, linked below.

Here's what's new to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus this weekend.

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

WandaVision is the first TV show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to land on Disney Plus, and the first major original since The Mandalorian. You won't be disappointed – we've seen the first three episodes, and it's a mystery drama disguised as a sitcom (or rather, a series of different sitcoms, with riffs on Roseanne and The Office still to come). How is Vision still alive? Why are Wanda and Vision both seeing the world like it's an episode of Bewitched? These are just a couple of the questions we have after what we've seen so far. Don't miss it.

Now streaming on Disney Plus

Disenchantment Part 3 (Netflix)

If there's one frustration we've had with the Matt Groening series Disenchantment since it landed, it's the lack of really good jokes – which is something that The Simpsons and Futurama never had a problem with. Nonetheless, with its gorgeous animation, we're glad this fantasy comedy gets to continue on Netflix. In this new set of episodes, Princess Bean deals with a potential conspiracy to kill her, and travels to Steamland – opening the series up to some beautiful steampunk-y imagery. Worth a watch. We just wish it was as funny as Groening's past shows.

Now streaming on Netflix worldwide

Outside the Wire (Netflix)

Netflix is releasing at least one new original movie every single week in 2021, and this week's big deal is this sci-fi movie starring the MCU's Anthony Mackie. It's set at some point in the future, and sees a drone pilot (Damson Idris) heading into a warzone, where he's put under the command of Mackie's android officer. His goal is to track down a deadly weapon before their opponents get there first. Critics don't exactly adore it – at the time of writing, Outside the Wire has 52% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes – but no one can fault Netflix for a lack of product.

Now streaming on Netflix worldwide

One Night in Miami (Amazon Prime Video)

Picked up by Amazon and now available to watch on the streamer worldwide, One Night in Miami is the directorial debut of Watchmen actress Regina King, and is written by Soul's Kemp Powers based on his stage play. The film imagines a hotel room meeting between key Black cultural and political figures Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke on an important night in February 1964. Critics love it – the film has 98% positive reviews, and is well worth a look this weekend.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video worldwide

Servant season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

One of the more acclaimed Apple TV Plus originals from 2019 returns for another season. M. Night Shyamalan's Servant is a mystery drama about a family that lost a child, who find their son has seemingly returned to life after a nanny moves in – this second season looks even more twisted and strange. It's pretty knotty and dark stuff, but worth checking out if you've got a year's subscription to the service with a recent Apple device purchase. Apple has already renewed the show for a third season.

Episode 1 is now streaming on Apple TV Plus

Search Party season 4 (HBO Max)

One of the most underrated shows around, and a series that seems to change up its premise every season, Search Party is, at its core, about millennials who feel slightly adrift. The first season was a mystery comedy-drama – and after that, it changes shape pretty quickly. Once a quiet cable show, the HBO Max streaming service picked up Search Party as a major original – give it a watch if you haven't seen it yet. This season sees Dory (Alia Shawkat) held hostage by a stalker. Unfortunately, seasons 3 and 4 seem to be exclusive to US viewers for the time being.

Now streaming on HBO Max