6-core AMD Ryzen APU spotted: could this be a new budget champion?

A mid-range AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU has been spotted in 3DMark ahead of its rumored arrival next month.

Details of the listing, shared by Twitter tipster @TUM_APISAK, reveal that the AMD Ryzen 4400G will be a 6-core, 12-thread processor with a base clock of 3.7GHz and a boost clock of 3.3GHz.

Details about the Ryzen 5 4400G’s onboard iGPU remain a mystery, though previous rumors suggested it would support seven Compute Units (CUs) with its engine clock set at 1.90GHz.

In 3DMark 11, where it was benchmarked with 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, the APU racked up a score of 10,241 in the physics test and 4,395 in the graphics test.

Compared to the last-generation Ryzen 5 3400G, the AMD Ryzen 4400G falls short in the former, though it shows around a 9% uptick in GPU performance. These results are unlikely to reflect the final performance of the Ryzen 5 4400G, though.

In fact, according to an earlier leak, AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop APUs could offer up to a 90% performance increase over last year's Ryzen 3000 processors.

AMD’s Ryzen 4000 APUs will be based on Team Red’s Zen 2 CPU and Vega GPU architecture based on TSMC's 7nm process node and will be compatible with the existing AM4 platform. Meanwhile, the rest of the upcoming Ryzen 4000 series will be based on Zen 3.

The lineup will be headed-up by the Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G, an 8-core, 16-thread APU was spotted with default clocks set at 3.6GHz and boost clocks running at 4.45GHz. The Ryzen 5 4400G will sit in the middle, while the 4-core, 8-thread Ryzen 3 4200G will round off the lineup as an entry-level option.

When they debut later this year, likely alongside AMD's Zen 3-based Ryzen 4000 CPUs, incoming Ryzen 4000 in entry-level desktops and all-in-ones due to their integrated graphics capabilities.