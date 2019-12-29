49ers vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

The battle for the NFC West is on and today you’ll get to see the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. This is a game you won’t want to miss because it will decide which team takes home this year’s NFC West division championship and marches on towards the Super Bowl. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a 49ers vs Seahawks live stream regardless of where in the world you are and it’s even free to watch in the US thanks to a simple stream.

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks - when and where? The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks at the 70,000+ CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Kick-off time is set for 5.15pm local time, so that’s 8.15pm ET, 1.15am GMT or 12.15pm AEDT on Monday.

San Francisco is going into today’s game 12-3 and the 49ers currently hold the top spot in the NFC West with the Seahawks right behind in second place. The 49ers have had an exceptional season and the team didn’t lose a single game until week 10 when they lost 27-24 to the Seahawks. A win today will not only make up for that game but it will also result in the 49ers’ first NFC West division championship since 2012. Will quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo be able to lead the 49ers to victory against the Seahawks?

Seattle meanwhile is going into today’s game 11-4 after a season filled with back-to-back wins. However, last Sunday the Seahawks suffered a 27-13 defeat during their game against the Cardinals. Running back Nick Bellore scored the first touchdown of the game during the first quarter but unfortunately the Seahawks didn’t put any more points on the board until the fourth quarter when place kicker Jason Myers scored two field goals but by then it was already too late. Surprisingly Seattle has decided to bring the team’s former running back Marshawn Lynch out of retirement for this game as the Seahawks have lost three running backs to injuries this season. Can the Seahawks defeat the 49ers and bring home the NFC West championship?

Whether you’re a 49ers fan in San Francisco, a Seahawks fan in Seattle or just want to tune in to see which team takes home the NFC West championship this season - we’ll show you how to get a 49ers vs Seahawks live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the 49ers vs Seahawks game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the 49ers vs Seahawks online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the 49ers vs Seahawks in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on NBC . The network will show today’s 49ers vs Seahawks game at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Seahawks vs 49ers live in the UK

If you plan on following your favorite NFL team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch today’s 49ers vs Seahawks game on Sky Sports and the network will show the game at 1.15am GMT. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian viewers can watch today’s 49ers vs Seahawks game on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. However, if you’d prefer to watch this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a free trial available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the 49ers vs Seahawks.

Live stream 49ers vs Seahawks in Australia