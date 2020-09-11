32-inch Mi TV Horizon Edition 4A to go on sale today via Flipkart

Xiaomi's latest Mi TV Horizon Edition 4A smart TV will go on sale in India today for the first time. The new series was unveiled in India recently in two screen sizes -- 32-inch and 43-inch. The 32-inch smart TV will be up for grabs today.

The 32-inch Mi TV Horizon Edition 4A is priced at Rs 13,499 and will go on sale at 12 noon today via Flipkart. The 43-inch variant will go on sale from September 15 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Mi TV Horizon Edition 4A specs and features

The Horizon Edition 4A brings new features and a bezel-less design to the budget segment. The 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs made their debut in the new series. They sport extremely slim bezels on all sides, which is rare for TVs in this segment.

Mi TV Horizon Edition 32-inch model comes with HD resolution and a 43-inch model comes with Full HD resolution. In terms of the design language, Xiaomi has made this a bezel-less design with 95% screen to body ratio and 178-degree wide viewing angle. Both smart TVs use Xiaomi’s vivid picture engine image processing technology that delivers true to life colours.

Powering the smart TVs is a 64-bit chipset which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Just like other Mi smart TVs, the Horizon Edition also comes with Patch Wall UI which is based on Android 9 TV OS. With this, you also get Google Play Services and Google Play Store access with over 5,000 apps and games. You also get a quick wake feature that can wake up the TV in just 5 seconds.

Furthermore, the TVs offers Google voice assistant for hassle-free control and for wireless content sharing, you Google Chromecast built-in. Since it runs on Patch Wall UI you get data saver, universal search, live news, kids section, one-click play, and smart content curation from over 20 content providers.

Ports options onboard include - 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on both the variants. The 43-inch model comes with an S/PDIF slot also. For audio, the 43-inch Mi TV Horizon Edition comes with a built-in 20W front-firing speakers with DTS-HD technology.