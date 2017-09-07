10.or E launched with 5.5-inch display, 4000mAh battery for Rs. 7,999

A new smartphone brand, 10.or (read as Tenor) has entered Indian market with an entry-level smartphone. The new phone, named 10.or E, marks the brand’s entry in the crowded and highly competitive smartphone market in India. 10.or has partnered with Amazon India to sell its first smartphone exclusively on the e-commerce giant’s portal.

The entry-level smartphone segment in India is already crowded with several companies competing for the huge target audience in this price range. Nonetheless, 10.or E comes with some good specs in comparison to existing phones, which could help it get a decent start in the country.

Full HD display in entry-level

The 10.or E is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB variant, while the 3GB variant will be available at Rs. 8,999. The phone comes in two color options – Aim Gold and Beyond Black. 10.or has not announced the exact availability details of the phone yet, but it will be available exclusively on Amazon.in.

To start with, the 10.or E comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Most phones in this price range offer a HD resolution display, quite often without Gorilla Glass protection. 10.or has launched the phone with Android 7.1.1 Nougat update out of the box and will be upgrading the phone to Android 8.0 Oreo as well.

Powering the 10.or E is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone comes in two variants, offering 2GB or 3GB of RAM, with 16GB or 32GB of internal storage respectively, expandable with a microSD card up to 128GB.

10.or E also comes with a decent pair of cameras (on paper), with a 13-megapixel rear camera featuring an f/2.0 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus, along with an LED flash. On the front, the phone comes with a 5-megapixel f/2.0 camera, also with an LED flash.

Other features of the 10.or E include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM and 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. Powering the phone is a big 4,000mAh battery that should help the phone last a full day of usage easily.