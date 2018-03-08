10 technologies that are changing how we think about cybersecurity

With technology having come to dictate our global economy, it’s important to consider how it’s going to develop in the coming years. That’s especially the case in cybersecurity, which protects us from the multitude of dangers that new technologies pose.

It’s a rapidly evolving landscape, and there are more technologies out there that will change the face of cybersecurity than we have time to learn about. So, to get you up to speed we’ve put together a list of the 10 most important technologies that will change security forever.