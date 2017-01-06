10 smart home gadgets to get Amazon's Alexa talking

Smartphone addiction, be gone! Las Vegas has been invaded by Alexa, and the smart home looks like it might have been colonized at last.

Earlier this week Shawn DuBravac, chief economist at CES organizer the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said “voice is going to be the glue” that holds the smart home together, forecasting that another 4.5 million ‘digital assistant devices’ will sell in 2017, up more than 50% on last year.

But the emergence of Alexa is about much more than voice control – it’s about networking, with myriad gadgets now allowing the user to speak to other gadgets around the home via microphones on everything.

You know about the Huawei Mate 9 and Olly, so here are just a few more of the dozens of gadgets at CES making Alexa a trend worth, er, shouting about…