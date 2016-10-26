10 of the best LG G5 cases

After a series of plastic flagship phones, LG has finally embraced metal for the LG G5 and the result is a much classier handset than we've seen before.

But all that beauty comes at a cost, as the LG G5 is far more prone to nicks and scrapes than previous models, and you'll certainly fret that little bit more should your handset take a spill.

Fortunately, you don't have to look around too much to find a high quality case for your LG G5. Whether you're after something robust and utilitarian or as sleek and stylish as the phone itself, there's something out there for everyone. Here are some of the best LG G5 cases.

Lifeproof Fre

Color: Black

There's putting a pretty case on your phone to maybe hold off the dinks and scrapes, and there's genuinely protecting your phone. The Lifeproof Fre does the latter.

With its chunky side protection and stick-out lip, your LG G5 will be safe from potentially calamitous drops and spills. And for once, we mean spills in both senses of the word.

Yes, as well as being super-tough, the Lifeproof Fre makes the LG G5 waterproof. You don't get that with many cases. Of course, you have to pay a pretty penny for the privilege, but that's the price of true all-round protection.

LG G5 Crystal Guard Case

Colors: Black, Pink

LG's official Quick Cover tends to get all the attention, but it also has the lesser-known (and seemingly less widely available) Crystal Guard Case on its roster.

The Crystal Guard is a lot less flashy, but if you're the sort of person who wants your phone's natural design to shine through, it could be for you. It's a very simple, pink or black-tinted case that fits snugly around the rear and sides of the LG G5.

You can't get any more tailored than a case from the device manufacturer itself, and the LG Crystal Guard Case fits just like that proverbial glove.

Tech21 Evo Check Case

Colors: Smokey/Black, Clear/White

It can be a tough decision choosing between a minimalist phone case that shows off your phone's design at the expense of decent protection, or a more rugged case that makes your sophisticated communication device look like a power tool.

The Tech21 Evo Check Case strikes a rare balance, especially in its clear iteration. With that selected you get a case that lets the unique detailing on your LG G5 shine through, whilst offering good protection for that scratch-prone metal body.

The sides and corners get some extra cushioning, and there's a good rubbery covering for the side buttons too.

OtterBox Symmetry

Colors: Black, Prevail

Otters are known for being streamlined but ferociously tough. It's a similar story with the OtterBox Symmetry, which is as sleek as it is robust.

This is a case that doesn't swamp your LG G5 with an ultra-thick shell, but it will keep it safe thanks to its honeycomb coring and a raised beveled edge.

Your LG G5's buttons are fully covered, too, which provides that extra peace of mind.

ArmourDillo LG G5 Protective Case

Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Green

This next entry to the list appears to have been one of the sources of an early LG G5 leak at the turn of the year, tipping the tech world off to the modular phone's mysterious new design.

It's also a very good case in its own right, though, and we've seen it cropping up in various online stores around the world seemingly under different names. The ArmourDillo's effectiveness comes in its combination of an inner TPU case and an outer impact-resistant exoskeleton.

Okay, so the outer section looks a bit like a 4x4 tire. But some people like that kind of rugged look, and you also get the added benefit of a kickstand.

Spigen Tough Armor

Colors: Black, Gunmetal, Metal Slate

There are a couple of reasons we like the Spigen Tough Armor. For one thing, it lives up to its name and gives your LG G5 comprehensive shock protection, courtesy of Air Cushion Technology on the corners and a dual-layered approach elsewhere.

For another, it has a handy kickstand, which makes it great for watching movies and videos on extended trips. That's a surprisingly rare feature in modern smartphone cases.

Finally, despite its impressive checklist of features, the Spigen Tough Armor comes in at a very attractive price point.

Urban Armor Gear Case

Colors: Ash, Cobalt, Ice, Magma

Okay, so the Urban Armor Gear case - or UAG for short - isn't the most elegant case on this list. In fact, you might say that it's downright ugly.

But what the UAG lacks in design-flaunting classiness, it makes up for in sheer toughness. Urban Armor claims that its case meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6, if you're asking), so it should survive your butter fingers on a tipsy night out.

We can particularly see the UAG appealing to those with physically demanding jobs, or those who indulge in extreme sports.

Obliq Flex Pro

Color: Black

One of the reasons modern smartphones tend to get dropped is because they're so darned slippery. Blame it on the metal.

The Obliq Flex Pro provides solid shock absorption, of course, but its grippy 'side diamond' pattern means that you'll be far less likely to drop your LG G5 in the first place.

You also get chrome metallic side button covers that provide extra security for those exposed controls.

Terrapin Leather Wallet Case

Colors: Black, Black with Tan Interior

You don't need to spend a lot of money to get classy all-round protection for your LG G5. The Terrapin Leather Wallet is a good illustration of that.

It's made of PU leather, for one thing, and its folio case design gives that extra sense of quality (as well as screen protection when it's not being used).

There's space to keep your cards and cash, too, so you could conceivably leave your wallet at home. All this for less than a tenner.

Ghostek Covert

Colors: Clear, Black, Pink, Gold, Peach, Red, Dark Gray

With a name like 'Ghostek Covert,' the last thing you'd expect this case to be is conspicuous. You'd be absolutely correct.

The Ghostek Covert is a clear, subtle case that lets the LG G5's unique metal and curved-glass design speak for itself. However, that doesn't mean it leaves your phone vulnerable.

Thanks to reinforced, exaggerated corner protection and a bundled "explosion-proof" tempered glass screen protector, your LG G5 will survive most trips to the floor unscathed.