10 cancelled games we still want to play now that Star Fox 2 is finally here

Nintendo has announced that it’s taking gamers on another trip down memory lane with the release of the SNES Mini.

With this compact plug-and-play console, fans will be able to play 20 of their favorite titles from the Super Nintendo era of gaming. One bonus title that’s been announced for the console, however, is the never-before-released Star Fox 2.

Star Fox 2 was a highly-anticipated sequel for the SNES and it remains one of Nintendo’s most high-profile cancellations even now. The game got fairly far into the development process but as graphical advances on Sega’s Saturn and Sony’s PlayStation consoles emerged, Nintendo worried that the game’s increasingly old-gen 3D would look bad if compared to the next-gen 3D graphics.

As a result, the game was cancelled and instead fans got Star Fox 64 on the more powerful Nintendo 64 console in 1997. The game was close enough to completion when it was cancelled that various playable ROMs have leaked online over the years, but we still never got to see the final version.

Now, more than 20 years after we thought we’d seen the last of it, Star Fox 2 is getting its time in the sun. Here are some more games we’d love to see this happen to in the future.