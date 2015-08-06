How to set up your ideal home office

The main decision here is not whether to buy a Mac or PC – depending on what industry you're working in, this decision may well be made for you. For instance, the publishing, design and advertising sectors were almost completely Mac-ified even before Apple products became widely popular. For most of us, it won't matter.

If you travel a lot, or expect to be mobile working, a laptop will likely be crucial. So why not build your home office around it? Hooking up to a monitor is easy, while various supports are available to prop up your laptop to act as a screen (though a few coffee table hardback books work just as well). That enables you to have the screen at a much healthier height (work on a laptop consistently and you will get a pain in the neck otherwise) and to use a larger keyboard that's easier on your hands.

A few years ago it was fashionable to have dual screen desktops, which then became three screen monstrosities. Mostly these extra screens are used for email and music software such as iTunes, and are of little real use. Save space by having a tablet to hand on your desktop, which can be used to monitor emails or for online research.