Where to watch Elf: stream online from anywhere this Christmas

If you like smiling (and smiling is your favorite) then you're probably going to want to stream Elf this Christmas. Well the good news is that we can tell you all your best watching options, regardless of where in the world you are.

Elf - Fact File Year: 2003

Run time: 97 mins

Director: Jon Favreau

Stars: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschannel

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

We suppose that Elf can be filed away in the section labelled 'modern classic' when it comes to Christmas movies. The film stars Will Ferrell who plays the role of Buddy, a human who grew up in the North Pole believing he was an elf.

Buddy sets out to New York to find his real father but the big apple proves to be quite different from Santa’s workshop. He eventually finds his Scrooge-like father and cynical eight-year-old stepbrother and tries to show them the true meaning of Christmas.

If you've somehow never seen Elf before and want to give it a whirl - or just want to watch it for the thousandth time, then we have the streaming information you need. We'll get you watching Elf on TV or online, regardless of where you are.

Can I watch Elf on Netflix?

Elf is indeed on Netflix, but not in all territories. If you live in Australia though, you can watch this modern Christmas comedy on both Netflix and Netflix Kids. If Elf is not available on Netflix in your region, don’t worry as we’ll break down all of the other ways to rent or stream Elf by country below. Alternatively, you could try using a VPN to relocate the IP address of your laptop, mobile, tablet or streaming device to Australia, and watch as if you were there. It's easier to do than it sounds - scroll to the bottom of the page for full details and our pick of the best VPN service . Although unlocking content like this is a breach of the Netflix Ts&Cs, so it's entirely at your own risk.

Can I watch Elf on Amazon Prime Video?

If you happen to live in the UK, then you’re in luck as Amazon has the rights to stream Elf in the UK. As we said before, don’t fret because there are plenty of streaming platforms which give you the ability to rent or even buy this film broken down by country below. And, as we said about Netflix above, there's always the VPN option as well.

Where to watch Elf in the US

Unfortunately none of the big streaming services seem to be showing Elf this year, so you’re limited to renting it with the following popular platforms all stocking it:

Amazon - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Vudu - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.99

Where to stream Elf in the UK

As we said above, Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch Elf on Amazon’s streaming platform. However, if you don’t feel like signing up just to watch one film, Elf is also available for rent on the platforms below. And don't forget that it's being shown on ITV2 on at 4.55pm on Sunday December 23 and 5.40pm on Christmas Day.

Amazon Prime - free to subscribers

Chili Cinema - £2.49

Rakuten TV - £2.49

TalkTalk TV - £3.95

Amazon - £2.49

Apple TV - £3.49

Where to stream Elf in Canada

It’s a similar situation in Canada to what we described south of the border. No streaming services are showing Elf, so you’ll have to make a one-off payment to watch this Christmas classic:

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Where to stream Elf in Australia

As we said above, Netflix and Netflix Kids are both streaming Elf this year in Australia. If you aren’t a Netflix subscriber and signing up for a monthly subscription just isn’t for you, you can still rent Elf from any of these platforms:

Netflix - free to subscribers

YouTube - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Microsoft - $3.99

Apple TV - $4.99

How to stream Elf from anywhere in the world

If you’ve searched high and low where you live and just can’t find anywhere to stream the film - even on rental - then we have a nifty trick up our sleeve that should be able to help, especially if you already have a Netflix or Amazon Prime sub.

That's by downloading and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Plus, streaming with a VPN is really easy to do, as well. Just follow the three steps below...

Step one: Download and install one of our top rated VPNs

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great for the family

Step two: Connect to a server where the film is streaming

Step two: Connect to a server where the film is streaming Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and simply select the appropriate location. It's super easy to do.

Step three: Head to the streaming service you want to watch on If you're already subscribed to the service (e.g. Netflix, Prime Video), then you're good to go. Otherwise you'll need to sign up - and don't miss out on any free trials - which may require a localised debit card number.

Where can I watch using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the film from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

