West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

West Ham's season will all be for nought if they can't stand firm for their final run of Premier League games. They play host to fellow clarets Aston Villa this afternoon in what is another in a long-line of must-win fixtures if the Hammers are going to deliver on their top four dreams. Do they have what it takes to down Steven Gerrard's resurgent Villains? Read on to find out how to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream Date: Sunday, March 13 Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT / 7.30pm IST / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT Venue: The London Stadium, London US live stream: USA Network (via Sling free trial) (US) | DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Villa swept past struggling Leeds in impressive style on Thursday night at Elland Road, with a 0-3 victory which made it three successive Premier League victories for the Steven Gerrard's side.

March has so far not been so kind for David Moyes' men. Out of the cup, beaten by both Liverpool and Sevilla, they need to regroup fast. The hosts have looked particularly weary up front, and the continued absence of the previously in-form Jarrod Bowen may mean their struggles in attack continue this afternoon.

Can their defence cope with Villa's three-pronged attack of Watkins, Ings and Coutinho? Follow our guide to get a West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. West Ham vs Aston Villa kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want to watch without cable, then your best bet is the Sling Blue package on Sling TV which includes USA Network among other channels. Sling Blue usually cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you 3-day FREE trial of Sling. The other choice is FuboTV which offers even more channels and has a 7-day FREE trial but it's pricier at $64.99 per month If you subscribe to Sling, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Can I watch a West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK?

West Ham vs Aston Villa has not been selected for broadcast by either Sky or BT which means that those in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including West Ham v Aston Villa, which kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday. DAZN costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch West Ham v Aston Villa in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1am AEDT on Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch West Ham v Aston Villa at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

West Ham vs Aston Villa: live stream Premier League action online in India