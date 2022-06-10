Warriors vs Celtics live stream: how to watch NBA Finals Game 4 online – can Golden State pull level again?

With every game of this gripping NBA Finals series an extra layer of flavor is being added to the pot. Game 4 sees the Warriors playing catchup in the bubbling cauldron that is the TD Garden. Things are sure to get very tasty tonight. It's 2-1 to Boston. Read on as we explain how to get a Warriors vs Celtics live stream and watch the 2022 NBA Finals Game 4 online from wherever you are.

The Warriors won't forget their Boston welcome in a hurry. Red Auerbach was (probably) up to his old tricks before tip-off and Draymond Green took an earful from the crowd, prompting Steve Kerr to do everything in his power to become the Garden's new favorite chewtoy. Whether it works remains to be seen.

The good news for Golden State is that Game 3 was Klay Thompson's best of the series, but it's too early to tell if the Splash Brothers are back. Steph Curry is going to have to play through injury, but for inspiration he need look no further than Celtics center Robert Williams, who's doing the business on essentially one leg.

For perhaps the first time this series, Ime Udoka's men truly made their size advantage count, but even as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart combined for 77 points, the Celtics' third-quarter wobble remains a source of concern. Read on for how to watch the Warriors vs Celtics live stream for Game 4 online and get the 2022 NBA Finals from wherever you are in the world this June.

2022 NBA Finals schedule and TV channels

All times are given in ET

Game 1: Celtics 120 - Warriors 108

- Warriors 108 Game 2: Celtics 88 - Warriors 107

Game 3: Warriors 100 - Celtics 116

Warriors vs Celtics Game 4: Friday June 10, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 5: Monday June 13, 9pm

Warriors vs Celtics Game 6*: Thursday June 16, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 7*: Sunday June 19, 8pm

(* = if required)

