US Open live stream 2022: how to watch major golf online from anywhere – PGA vs LIV

With relationships between players more strained than a Phil Mickelson presser, the 2022 US Open really couldn't have been timed more perfectly. Lefty, one of the central figures in golf's captivating civil war, is one of several New Money rebels in action at The Country Club this week, while defending US Open champion Jon Rahm has been one of the PGA Tour's fiercest allies. The third men's major of the year is going to be fascinatingly awkward, so make sure you know how to watch a 2022 US Open live stream online from anywhere in the world, with or without cable and satellite TV.

Ironically enough, LIV Golf has succeeded in turning a top-tier tournament into a genuinely compelling team contest, just not in the way it intended to. There's real animosity at the US Open this week, and Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas and Rahm are sure as hell flying the flag for the PGA Tour, while Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau would love nothing more than to crash the party on behalf of LIV Golf.

The US Open is famously the only major that Mickelson has never won, but if his performance in Hertfordshire last week was anything to go by, his luck is unlikely to change this week. There's a twinkle in McIlroy's eye again, and having won his 21st PGA Tour title at last week's RBC Canadian Open, the Northern Irishman is up to world No.3 and one of the favorites. That fifth major is way overdue, and he's been consistently excellent at the US Open in recent years.

Scottie Scheffler's gone slightly off the the boil since his Masters victory, but the world No.1 will be the man to beat if he can recapture the form that's secured four titles this year. Xander Schauffele and Thomas are also looking like contenders. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a US Open live stream online, so that you don't miss a moment from Brookline.

2022 US Open TV schedule

The 2022 US Open is being shown across Peacock TV (opens in new tab), NBC and USA Network in the US. It's an extremely convoluted broadcast schedule, but the main thing you need to know is the best of the action will air on Peacock and NBC. (All times ET) Thursday, Round 1 - live coverage is on Peacock from 6.45am to 9.30am; USA Network from 9.30am to 2pm; Peacock and NBC from 2pm to 5pm; USA Network from 5pm to 7pm; and Peacock from 7pm to 8pm. Friday, Round 2 - it's on Peacock from 6.45am to 9.30am; USA Network from 9.30am to 4pm; Peacock and NBC from 4pm to 7pm; and Peacock from 7pm to 8pm. Saturday, Round 3 - it's Peacock from 10am to 12pm; then Peacock and NBC from 12pm to 8pm. Sunday, Round 4 - live US Open coverage is on Peacock from 9am to 10am; USA Network from 10am to 12pm; and finally Peacock and NBC from 12pm to 7pm.

How to watch 2022 US Open: live stream golf in the US without cable

How to watch a US Open golf live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a US Open golf live stream in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch US Open golf online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab) We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch the US Open

It's really simple to use a VPN to stream the golf online as described above:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the relevant location for you (i.e. go for US if you're after that Peacock feed)

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so for lucky Aussies who find themselves abroad this week, head to the Peacock TV site (opens in new tab) or app

How to watch US Open 2022: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the UK can watch the US Open on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 1pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, 4pm for Round 2, and 2pm for Round 4 on Sunday. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the 2022 US Open on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch US Open golf coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream US Open golf in Australia

(opens in new tab) Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 US Open on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 8pm AEST for Rounds 1 and 2, 12am for Round 3, and 9pm for Round 4. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final day's action takes place on Monday morning! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab). For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream US Open golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo (opens in new tab). Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial (opens in new tab) to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a US Open live stream should find that a good VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch 2022 US Open: live stream golf in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the 2022 US Open on TSN, with coverage starting at 6.45am ET / 3.45am PT for Rounds 1 and 2, 10am ET / 7am PT for Round 3, and 9am ET / 6am PT for Round 4. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open golf live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

The tournament tees off on Thursday, June 16, with the final round set to be played on Sunday, June 19.

US Open 2022: weather forecast for Brookline

The tournament will get underway in blazing sunshine, but that could all change on Friday, with thunderstorms forecasted.

The weekend is expected to bring calmer weather, albeit cooler too, though there's still a chance of scattered showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

Why is Phil Mickelson allowed to play at the 2022 US Open?

Phil Mickelson is one of several players taking part in the 2022 US Open, despite no longer being a member of the PGA Tour.

Mickelson was the highest-profile player to be suspended from the PGA Tour because of his involvement in the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf breakaway tour.

Others, such as Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen, opted to resign their memberships when it became clear that they'd no longer be welcome on the PGA Tour.

However, as the US Open is hosted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), the PGA Tour and the Professional Golfers' Association of America have no say in who gets to compete in the event.

Who won the US Open last year?

Jon Rahm birdied the last two holes at Torrey Pines last year to become the first Spaniard to win the US Open. He pipped Louis Oosthuizen to the post right at the last, with Harris English finishing in third.

Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion at the time, had the lead at the midway point of the final round, but self-destructed spectacularly on the back-nine, a pair of bogeys, a double-bogey and a quadruple-bogey sending him all the way down to 26th.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the US Open this year?

With the LIV Golf fallout currently the biggest storyline in golf, Tiger Woods' status has taken a back seat in the lead-up to the 2022 US Open.

In an announcement last week, the three-time US Open winner announced that he will not take part in this year's tournament, as he needs time off to continue his recovery from a life-threatening car crash last year.

Not only did Woods compete at the Masters in April and the PGA Championship in May, but he made the cut at both. However, he opted out of the latter stages of the PGA Championship when the condition of his leg worsened.

Who has won the most US Opens?

Willie Anderson (1901, 1903, 1904, 1905), Bobby Jones (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930), Ben Hogan (1948, 1950, 1951, 1953) and the Golden Bear himself, Jack Nicklaus (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980), have each won the US Open four times.

Anderson has the distinction of winning three consecutive editions of the tournament, while Nicklaus took a rather different route to his joint-record haul, spreading his four triumphs across 19 years.

Tiger Woods (2000, 2002, 2008) is one of two players to have won the US Open three times, with Hale Irwin (1974, 1979, 1990) the other. Irwin remains the oldest player to have won the US Open, at the age of 45 years and 15 days old.