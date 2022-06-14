Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland live stream: how to watch 2022 UEFA Nations League online

Ukraine and Ireland travel to the neutral setting of Łódź in Poland for this potentially crucial Nations League League B Group 1 clash. The Irish will be in confident mood having claimed a much-needed 3-0 win over Scotland in Dublin on Saturday. Read on to find out how to get a Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online and on TV, no matter where you are in the world.
Date: Tuesday 14 June
Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST
Venue: Stadion Miejski im. Władysława Króla, Łódź, Poland
Free live stream: Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) (US)
Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Live stream: Premier Sports (UK) | DAZN (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU)
Goals from Preston midfielder Alan Browne, Spurs forward Troy Parrott and a spectacular effort from Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi sealed what was Ireland's first ever win in this tournament to move them second in the group.
Table toppers Ukraine meanwhile put their heartache of missing out on qualifying for the World Cup further behind them with a 3-0 hammering of Armenia via second-half goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Karavayev and Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko
In the previous six head-to-head meetings between these two sides, Ukraine have won three games, lost one and drawn two, with the reverse fixture of this game in Dublin ending in a 0-1 defeat for the Irish last week. Follow our guide to get a Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere.
How to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: live stream FREE in Ireland
The great news Boys In Green fans back home is that this Nations League match will be available to watch for free via terrestrial broadcaster RTE (opens in new tab). Away from home?
Coverage of Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland, begins at 7pm IST on RTE2, with kick off at 7.45pm IST.
You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player (opens in new tab) service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.
How to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Ukraine vs Republic of Irelands live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.
How to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: live stream soccer FREE in the US without cable
Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, and in the US the game is being shown exclusively on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is free to stream. Away from home?
Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV.
You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website (opens in new tab), or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.
Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland live stream: how to watch Nations League in the UK
Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday evening, and it's being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on Premier Sports 2.
Premier Sports has the rights to the lion's share of Nations League fixtures in the UK. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab).
The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full suite of the network's channels, including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.
Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada
Soccer fans in Canada can watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday.
DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more.
It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.
How to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: live stream Nations League game in Australia
Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Wednesday morning, so maybe line up a coffee or two if you're intending to watch the full 90 minutes.
You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store.
How to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland in New Zealand
Sky Sport is the place to watch Nations League football in New Zealand, with Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland being shown on Sky Sport 4.
Kick-off is set for 6.45am NZST early on Wednesday morning.
Sky Sport subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.