Trevisan vs Gauff live stream: how to watch French Open semi-final online

Martina Trevisan and Coco Gauff have been two of the most laid-back, uplifting presences at Roland-Garros this year, but in the biggest match of their respective careers, neither of them will be leaving anything to chance. It's the late bloomer against the teenage phenom, so read on as we explain how to watch a Trevisan vs Gauff live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open absolutely FREE.

Unseeded Trevisan is in the form of her life. The 28-year-old Italian won the first WTA title of her career in Rabat less than a fortnight ago, and she's dropped just one set at Roland Garros so far. That was in her previous match against fellow lefty Leylah Fernandez, when she was cruising and allowed herself to perhaps enjoy the occasion a little too much, the smile on her face endearing her to the crowds.

Gauff, who's been in the glare of the spotlight since she was a small child, seems to have made peace with pressures of being a wunderkind, her composure standing in sharp contrast to the frothing speculation that constantly follows her.

The 18-year-old hasn't dropped a set in Paris, and despite losing to Trevisan in their only previous meeting, which was here in 2020, she's confident that she's a better player because of it. It's experience vs youth, and here's how you can watch a Trevisan vs Gauff live stream at the 2022 French Open from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Trevisan vs Gauff for FREE

Trevisan vs Gauff is available to watch absolutely FREE on 9Gem in Australia. That's assuming you can get up that early, as we're expecting it to start at around 4.45am AEST on Friday morning. It's a brutal time, but at this stage of the tournament you know it'll be worth the effort.

That means viewers who wake up early enough can also fire up a free Trevisan vs Gauff live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices, and showing plenty more French Open action.

Alas, there aren't many fans as lucky as those Down Under. In most tennis-loving countries around the world, you have to pay for your French Open fix.

Watch a Trevisan vs Gauff live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing Trevisan vs Gauff.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

(opens in new tab) Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ have the rights to broadcast all of the action from the French Open in the UK. Trevisan vs Gauff is set to get underway at somewhere near 7.45pm BST on Thursday evening. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

(opens in new tab) As explained above, 9Gem and the 9Now online service (opens in new tab) are your destinations for watching French Open tennis for free Down Under. Trevisan vs Gauff starts at ***** AEST. Die-hard tennis fans may want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free - though that's less of a draw now that there are only a handful of matches taking place each day. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions below.

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the French Open on TSN, with Trevisan vs Gauff set to begin at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Trevisan vs Gauff live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

