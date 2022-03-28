Tour Championship snooker 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Top seed Zhao Xintong, defending champion Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan are amongst the elite eight in competition at the 2022 Tour Championship, a rapid-fire tournament that's all killer and no filler, and strictly for the most in-form players on the circuit. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Tour Championship snooker live stream from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK.

The Tour Championship is open to only the eight top-ranking players on this season’s one-year list. Judd Trump snuck in with victory at last week's Nirvana Turkish Masters, having been down in 13th ahead of the tournament.

Luca Brecel and Mark Williams have also made the grade, as have Mark Allen and John Higgins, at the expense of Kyren Wilson, who was defeated in the final of the Gibraltar Open, the final cut-off for Tour Championship qualification.

There's a £150,000 cheque for the winner, and a chance for all eight contenders to improve their seedings for the prestigious World Snooker Championship, which begins in mid-April.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 Tour Championship snooker live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Tour Championship for FREE in the UK.

How to watch a FREE Tour Championship snooker live stream in the UK

Snookers fans in the UK can watch all of the Tour Championship action for FREE! The afternoon sessions typically start at 1pm BST, with ITV 4's coverage beginning at 12.45pm. The evening sessions get underway at 7.30pm each day. You can also live stream the snooker on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal - more details below.

How to watch Tour Championship snooker from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Tour Championship snooker below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream snooker from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITV Hub for UK citizens abroad.

Tour Championship live stream: how to watch snooker online in Australia

Snooker fans in Australia can live stream the Tour Championship on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports, but only the final two days of the tournament are being shown - that's Sunday and Monday Down Under. Be warned that coverage begins at 4am AEST on both days, continuing until 7.30am. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream all the action online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo Sports trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a snooker live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to live stream Tour Championship snooker in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Tour Championship snooker in Canada. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The early sessions start at 8am ET / 5am PT, while the evening sessions get underway at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT.

How to watch a Cazoo Tour Championship snooker live stream in China

Snooker fans based in China can watch the 2022 Cazoo Tour Championship on a wide array of channels and services, including Superstar Online, Youku, Migu, Liaoning TV, Kuaishou and Huya. Play typically starts at 8pm CST each evening, continuing deep into the mornings. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

How to watch snooker: live stream 2022 Tour Championship in the US

DAZN is the place to watch the Tour Championship in the US too, with coverage getting underway at 8am ET / 5am PT most days for the early session, and at 2.30pm ET / 11.am PT for the late sessions. A subscription costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing, soccer and darts being some of its bigger draws. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream snooker in New Zealand