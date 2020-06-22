The Last of Us 2 Strange Artefact: how to find the Precursor orb

The Last of Us 2 Strange Artefact is an easy collectible to miss, but finding the hidden Easter Egg unlocks the Relic of the Sages PlayStation trophy. So, even if you missed it first time around, it's worth revisiting The Last of Us 2's New Game + mode to scoop it up, along with any other missed collectibles.

The Strange Artefact not only acts as a The Last of Us 2 collectible, it's also an Easter Egg. It's a Precursor orb, previously seen in Naughty Dog's Jax and Daxter series, where the item served as both a collectible and a type of currency. Pretty cool, huh?

If you want to know where to find The Last of Us 2 Strange Artefact then read on – but, be warned, there are spoilers for The Last of Us 2 ahead.

Where to find the Last of Us 2 Strange Artefact

You can pick up the Strange Artefact in the Hostile Territory chapter of The Last of Us 2 – Seattle Day 1 for Abbey. Early in the chapter, you should come across Seattle China Town, an alley lined with a bakery, bar and pharmacy (and dragon graffiti down the side of the buildings).

First things first: enter the Ruby Dragon bar, open the door inside and head up the staircase to the second floor. Crawl under a blockade and enter the next room, which should be occupied by some pesky Clickers. Kill the Clickers, then jump over the gap to the left of where you came in, to the building across the street.

The balcony you land on should have a staircase going up to the roof, but nearby is another room with a hole in the floor. Head into that room, but don't jump down. Instead, check out the desk with the fan that's up against he wall – on that should be the Strange Artefact (AKA the Precursor orb).

Finding the artefact should cause the Relic of the Sages trophy to pop. Simple as that.