The Halo Infinite campaign is on Game Pass – here's how to start playing

Halo Infinite's campaign has officially released, letting players once again slip on the chunky boots of Master Chief to kick some alien (in this case Banished) butt.

This Halo's launch is a bit different from previous entries. Rather than the campaign and multiplayer being packaged together, the multiplayer is free to play for everyone, while the campaign needs to be bought separately. Fortunately, though, purchasing the campaign isn't the only way to access it, because Halo Infinite's full campaign is also available as part of an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Want to know how to access the Halo Infinite campaign on Game Pass? Then you're in the right place. Below, we've outlined how to install and play the game for current subscribers. Considering picking up Game Pass to access the campaign? Then we'll run you through exactly what you get with an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription – and how much it costs. So read on how how to play the Halo infinite campaign on Game Pass.

Halo Infinite campaign on Game Pass – how to play

If you already have an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription then you can jump into Halo Infinite's campaign right now. It's worth noting, however, that if you ever cancel your subscription you'll lose access and either need to renew your membership or buy the game outright.

To install Halo Infinite on your PC or console, navigate from your Xbox app or dashboard to the 'Game Pass' section. Halo Infinite should appear on the banner but, if not, then type into the search bar "Halo Infinite".

There will likely be two options here with listing images that look the same, one will be called "Halo Infinite" (which is the multiplayer mode) and the other will be "Halo Infinite (Campaign)". In this instance, you want to download the campaign, so click on that listing, then select "Install with Game Pass".

The campaign should now be downloading and, once it completes, you should be able to jump in with ease.

Don't have Xbox Game Pass? Here's why you should get it

When it comes to Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, you have three choices: Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

All these subscriptions pack in Xbox Live Gold (allowing access to online multiplayer and granting free games each month), access to first-party Xbox releases on day one (like Halo Infinite), discounts and deals on the Microsoft store plus access to the ever-growing Xbox Game Pass library (which currently boasts over 100 games). However, while Xbox Game Pass requires picking either console or PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate works across both and also allows access to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The biggest draw of an Xbox Game Pass subscription (in our opinion) is the ability to access the heaving Game Pass library, which includes a variety of titles from Xbox 360 games to the latest Xbox exclusives – with new games constantly being added to it. The most enticing part of this library? New Xbox first-party titles, like Halo Infinite, land on it on day one.

That makes it fantastic value, as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yearly subscription is around £139.99 / $194.59 (though three-month and monthly subscriptions are available) and an Xbox Game Pass subscription works out around £96 / $120 a year, while a new Xbox first-party release (like Halo Infinite) on its own costs around $60/£50.

So, for the price of a yearly subscription, you would feasibly only be able to pick up two new first-party Xbox games. But with the subscription, you get plenty of games for your money – as well as the ability to play them on mobile devices if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (though this cloud gaming feature is currently in beta).

With Xbox exclusives like Starfield, Fable and The Elder Scrolls 6 in the works, a Game Pass subscription could save you a lot of money in the long run. What's more, Microsoft is offering a sweet entry deal on both subscriptions, meaning you can pick up your first month for just a $1 / £1 trial price.