Sony Alpha launch event: how to watch today's reveal

Are you a fan of Sony Alpha cameras? If so, keep an eye out for the brand's latest announcement event, set to be livestreamed on YouTube today.

The stream is scheduled to kick off at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST on Thursday October 21, and all the signs are suggesting it'll be a big one, too.

Sony itself has confirmed that "a new camera is coming" – so we're excited to see where the company takes its excellent Alpha range next.

But what could this mysterious "new camera" be? Rumors are pointing towards everything from a Sony A7C Mark II to a Sony A7 IV, though we wouldn't be surprised to see the company introduce an entirely left-field Alpha product.

We know for sure, though, that Sony's latest Alpha announcement isn't one to be missed if you're a photography fan – so here's how to watch events unfold as they happen.

How to watch the Sony Alpha camera launch

That timing makes it slightly tricky for viewers in Australia, who will have to tune in late into the night (or early in the morning) on Friday at 1am ACT.

We've embedded the livestream above, so you can watch it with us on TechRadar. Alternatively, just head to this holding page on Sony's YouTube channel to catch it there.

If you're a tad early, YouTube does handily let you set reminders for when livestreams are happening – just click the 'set reminder' button on the events page and you'll get an email when it's about to start.

What to expect from the Sony Alpha camera launch

Right now, it's difficult to say exactly what Sony's camera chefs have been preparing for us – theories have ranged from a follow-up to the Sony RX100 Mark VII to the much-anticipated Sony A7 IV.

Naturally, Sony could throw a spanner in the works and introduce an entirely new line of Alpha cameras, but we'd bet on the brand showing off an updated model.

As always, we'll bring you all of our thoughts on the news – whatever it may turn out to be – as soon as it breaks, so make sure to check back here to find out whether Sony's new Alpha camera was worth all the fuss.