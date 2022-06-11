Saracens vs Harlequins live stream: how to watch 2022 Gallagher Premiership Rugby semi-final rugby online

Saracens will be hoping home form pays dividends as they host their London rivals and reigning champs Harlequins in this Gallagher Premiership last four clash. Sarries have been excellent on home turf this season having won four of their last five games at the StoneX Stadium, and have also won their last ten matches at home against their opponents here. Read on as we explain how to get a Saracens vs Harlequins live stream and watch this Gallagher Premiership rugby semi-final from anywhere in the world.
Date: Saturday, June 11
Kick-off time: 1.30pm BST / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT / 10.30am AEST
Venue: StoneX Stadium, London
Live streams: BT Sport (UK) | Peacock TV (US)
Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Harlequins have meanwhile earned a reputation as the comeback kings of the Premiership this season with some thrilling never-say-die performances. But that battling spirit appears to have run dry during the tail end of the season, with Quins winning just four of their last nine games in all competitions.
With a sold out 10,500 crowd set to create an intimidating atmosphere for the visitors, as well facing an in-form side with an imperious kicking game, the odds appear stacked against Harlequins - but can they rekindle the spirit that saw them win last year's title?
The stage is set, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Saracens vs Harlequins live stream wherever you are right now.
- More rugby: how to watch Premiership rugby
Watch a Saracens vs Harlequins live stream in the US
Rugby fans based in the US can tune into the Premiership on NBC's Peacock TV (opens in new tab) streaming service.
You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier (opens in new tab), which costs just $4.99 a month and can be cancelled at any time. Away from the States right now?
Use a VPN to tune into Peacock TV while abroad. (opens in new tab)
As well as Premiership rugby, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence.
Kick off for this semi-final in the US is at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT.
How to watch Saracens vs Harlequins from outside your country
If you're abroad this weekend and try to access your usual domestic stream of the rugby, you'll find that you can't. This is because of something called geo-blocking, which restricts content to a specific area or country.
You can get around this by using a VPN, which allows you to virtually relocate your laptop, phone or streaming device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.
Use a VPN to live stream Saracens vs Harlequins anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to watch Saracens vs Harlequins: live stream Premiership Rugby semi-final in the UK
BT Sport (opens in new tab) is the exclusive boadcaster of Premiership rugby in the UK, with this crunch match being shown live on BT Sport 1.
Coverage begins at 1pm BST ahead of kick-off at 1.30pm BST.
Don't forget that BT now offers a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment.
The BT Sport app will also let subscribers watch the rugby on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.
Not in the UK right now? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port themselves back home to a UK location - more info below.
Can I watch a Saracens vs Harlequins live stream in Australia?
We've looked and looked (and looked) and can't quite believe our eyes - it doesn't seem as though there's a single way that you can watch this Premiership semi-final Down Under.
That means the only way that we can recommend is to get yourself a trusted VPN (opens in new tab) and tune in via another nation's broadcast, Although it's worth noting that some of them may require local credit card details to pay and login.