Samsung Galaxy Unpacked October 2021 live stream: how to watch the launch

Samsung’s latest launch event is on the horizon, kicking off across the world at 10am EST / 7am PST / 3pm GMT on Wednesday October 20.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 marks seven months since the brand’s second Unpacked event (after January’s Samsung Galaxy S21 launch) held earlier this year, which saw the unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

This time around, though, we’re less sure of what to expect, beyond an anticipated lineup of new Galaxy Z series colors and some special collaborations for its current and upcoming products, like a BTS-endorsed Flip 3 (which seems a formality at this point).

Samsung has at least mentioned that it will be “opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology,” so we’re excited to see what gets unveiled on the day.

As such, you’re probably wanting to know how to watch the livestream. Well, it's pretty simple, as Samsung Unpacked events are always super easy to watch online.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 2021

Samsung hosts its Unpacked livestreams on a range of video hosting websites – above, you can find a stream posted to its YouTube channel, but you can also tune in to the same stream on Samsung's website and newsroom blog.

We'll be sure to cover each official reveal, alongside posting our in-depth analysis and off-the-cuff thoughts on what does (and doesn't) get a mention.

We’ll be sure to cover each official reveal, alongside posting our in-depth analysis and off-the-cuff thoughts on what does (and doesn’t) get a mention.