Samsung Galaxy Note 20 live stream: how to watch Samsung Unpacked online

After months of leaks, rumors and teases, it's here - the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch is just around the corner, because Samsung Unpacked 2020 itself is almost here.

Samsung Unpacked is an event where the company is set to unveil plenty of tech including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Fold 2 and maybe even more.

Unlike previous iterations of the bi-annual event, this one is set to take place entirely online. It kicks off on August 5 at 3PM BST / 10AM ET / 7AM PT / midnight August 6 AEST, and given the amount of tech being shown off, Samsung Unpacked could be up to two hours long.

TechRadar will be running a live blog for the event, bringing you all the important updates as they happen. But if you want to tune in yourself and watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and other gadgets announced live, you can - the event was designed to be watched online, after all.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch

Samsung is hosting the Unpacked live stream on its website - at time of writing, there isn't a YouTube live stream ready, but that could be launched closer to the time.

There's no video on the Samsung website yet either, and that'll likely be posted closer to the time too. You can set a reminder on the site though, so you'll be notified when a video is posted, and that'll likely be useful if you want to watch along.

When Samsung does kick off its live stream on its website, or sets a premier on a video hosting service, we'll make sure to update this article so you can see it.