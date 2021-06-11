Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Gold Bolt locations

Players interested in unlocking the game’s greatest secrets will want to seek out Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’s Gold Bolts.

If you’re a veteran of the series you’ll be familiar with these shiny collectibles, as they’ve been present in almost every Ratchet and Clank game. The good news is that in Rift Apart, many of them are quite easy to find, especially if you know what you’re doing.

In this guide, we’re going to show you how to find every Gold Bolt in the game, so you can unlock custom cosmetics, game-altering cheats and more. Here’s our chronological guide to the 25 Gold Bolts in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.

Every Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Gold Bolt location

Gold Bolt 1

At Nefarious Business Factory (during the side quest on Corson V) you’ll have to complete a wall jump. Turn around after and you'll see the bolt across the way. Leap across and run against the grain of the conveyor belts to get to it.

Gold Bolt 2

After you meet The Phantom and run outside the club on Corson V, you’ll see this gold bolt on your right through a grate. You have to glide out from a little platform and then use the rift tether in mid-air to pull yourself onto the platform with the bolt.

Gold Bolt 3

After you get the Phantom Glove that lets you wallride on Corson V, go back to the very start of the Nefarious City hub area and ride the panel to your left.

Gold Bolt 4

After you meet the Goon-4-Less troops harassing the Mort on Sargasso, go around the back of the Gelatonium facility and rift tether to the platform in the distance.

Gold Bolt 5

Bear left after crossing the bridge to the island with Rivet’s hideout on Sargasso and it is behind the little Glutonium facility on the left.

Gold Bolt 6

Underneath the first platform after landing at Zurkies, you can just float down onto it carefully or use the mag boots later in the game.

Gold Bolt 7

Complete the Bugtrax challenge race in the Bronze cup at Zurkies.

Gold Bolt 8

Complete the Sargasso side missions until you can fly with Trudy. Then you can fly through the big ring near the Glutonium facility, which has a bolt in the middle.

Gold Bolt 9

The Savali taxi bots may be random, but I found mine in a little cranny on the far right side of the island. Use your boots to chase and capture it.

Gold Bot 10

At the top right of the Savali map, there’s a long strip of buttons you have to press down by racing through them with the boots. This unlocks the bolt container.

Gold Bolt 11

On the left as you make your mag jump your way to the mining hub at the start of Blizar Prime. It’s among some toxic crabs on an outcropping.

Gold Bolt 12

Smash the crystal to your left at the start of the mining hub area on Blizar Prime and then use the mag boots to jump around and find it

Gold Bolt 13

During the Honey Road side mission path on Blizar Prime, there’s a section where you have to use a crystal to change the environment. After you mag jump to the second crystal, bring it back to the past and then jump to the other crystal nearby. Hit it to go back to the future and you will find the bolt.

Gold Bolt 14

Head right after the first mob fight on Torren IV. Boost up the wall and ride it around to find this easy gold bolt.

Gold Bolt 15

On a rail towards the smelting pit on Torren IV, Rivet will say ‘there’s a rift!’. Take it and you'll get the bolt on the rail.

Gold Bolt 16

Smack the first crystal you find on Cordelion, leave the room and then fly out to the far away landing pad.

Gold Bolt 17

Once down the elevator on Cordelion, it’s in one of the offshoot rooms with a broken door after you hit the first underground crystal. Use the tether to pull through the door.

Gold Bot 18

Once you're underwater on Cordelion and after you jump the first gap with the mag boots, there's a wall you can climb up on the right with the bolt.

Gold Bolt 19

Complete the Pest Control challenge in the Silver Cup at Zurkies.

Gold Bolt 20

On the Ardolis side mission path you’ll get the Map-O-Matic. After you grab it from the chest, float down to the water in front of you and land on the distant explosive barrels to get this bolt.

Gold Bolt 21

Inside the Pirate Trials, unlock the goo chamber with Glitch.

Gold Bolt 22

This one is In the catacombs you open on Savali when it's being attacked. It’s directly across from the main door, and you have to use Glitch to get it.

Gold Bolt 23

During the prison infiltration on Viceron, after you meet the vendor bear right and Phantom Dash into the building. It’s on a ship in the next room.

Gold Bolt 24

When you go outside to get Ratchet and Kit, on your right is a platform with an easy bolt on it.

Gold Bolt 25

Once you deplete the Emperor’s Assistant’s security forces, you will go back to the VIP wing and the cells will be open. On the top row on the left (the room with Mort) is the final bolt.