Pokémon Sword and Shield Gigantamax Eevee and Pikachu: how to claim your free Pokémon

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, Gigantamax Pokémon are something special. While all Pokémon in the games can grow in size through the new Dynamax feature, Gigantamax Pokémon are more rare, more powerful and they’re capable of some pretty nifty form changes. So of course they’re harder to find.

Fortunately, for players who have previously played either Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee or Let’s Go Pikachu on their Nintendo Switch, there’s an easy way to get your hands on a special Gigantamax version of one of these Pokémon.

The Pokémon you get depends on the game for which you have a save file, so those with a file for Let’s Go Eevee will receive a Gigantamax Eevee while those with a file for Let’s Go Pikachu will get—you guessed it—a Gigantamax Pikachu.

Now, onto how to get them. Like the Hi-Tech Earbuds item in Sword and Shield, getting your hands on these Pokémon is simply a matter of finding and talking to the correct NPCs.

It's all about who you know

These generous NPCs can be found in the game’s Wild Area, specifically in the train station that’s located in the Meetup Spot zone. If you’re already playing the game you can return there via fast travel and if you’re just starting out you’ll arrive in this location within the first couple of hours of play.

In the top left corner of the station, a boy and a girl are talking—these are the NPCs you’re looking for. If your save is for Let’s Go Eevee, talk to the boy, and if it’s for Let’s Go Pikachu, talk to the girl, and they’ll hand over your reward, no questions asked.

It’s as simple as that! You can walk away with your new Gigantamax Pokémon and continue your journey together.

It’s worth noting that like their Let’s Go counterparts, these Eevee and Pikachu cannot be evolved in the game.