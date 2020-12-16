Pokémon Go Eevee evolutions guide: how to evolve Eeevee in Pokemon Go

Eevee is one of the best Pokémon you can get in Pokémon Go because in addition to being adorable, it has serious range. Before any angry Jigglypuffs get in touch, when we say range we mean in relation to its evolutions.

Different to most other Pokémon, Eevee is able to evolve into eight other Pokémon, each a different type from its Normal-type origins. At the moment, Pokémon Go has seven of the franchise’s eight Eevee evolutions available, with only the Fairy-type Sylveon still to make it into the game. It's quite possible we'll see Sylveon come to Pokémon Go soon, however, as Generation 6 Pokémon are now beginning to be rolled out.

There are a few different methods of evolving your Eevee, some more complicated than others, so if you’re tired of taking chances with random evolutions and you’re looking specifically for Umbreon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Flareon or Jolteon to add to your team then you’re in the right place.

Below we’ll guide you through all the ways it’s possible to evolve Eeevee so that you can get the evolutionary form you want.

How to evolve Eevee using nicknames

The classic means of getting the Eevee evolution your heart desires is to give it a specific nickname before it evolves. With this method, all you have to do is rename your Eevee with one of the names below and then, when you get the requisite 25 candies to evolve it, everything will fall into place.

If you really hate giving your Pokémon nicknames, you can always change it back after your Eevee has evolved.

Vaporeon (Water-type): Rainer

Rainer Flareon (Fire-type): Pyro

Pyro Jolteon (Electric-type): Sparky

Sparky Umbreon (Dark-type): Tamao

Tamao Espeon (Psychic-type): Sakura

Sakura Glaceon (Ice-type): Rea

Rea Leafon (Grass-type): Linnea

Something important to note with this method, though, is that it only works once for each nickname.

So, once you’ve evolved an Eevee into each of the available evolutions using this method then you’ll need to start resorting to other means if you want any more. Keep reading to find out what those are.

When it comes to the original Eeveelutions, there's only one way to guarantee you get them. (Image credit: Niantic)

Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon

We’ll get the bad news out of the way first; for these three originals, after you’ve used the nickname trick, we’re afraid there isn’t really much more you can do to guarantee them.

In order to get any more, you’ll have to revert to random evolutions by gathering Eevees and candies and keeping your fingers crossed that when it evolves you’ll get what you’re looking for.

Leafeon and Glaceon

You can purchase both Lure Modules needed to evolve to Leafeon or Glaceon from the in-game shop. (Image credit: Niantic)

Grass-type Leafeon and Ice-type Glaceon are the latest Eeveelutions to be added to Pokémon Go and unlike Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon there is a secondary way of securing their forms.

In order to evolve Eevee into Leafeon and Glaceon you’ll have to get specific items: either the Glacial Lure Module for Glaceon or the Mossy Lure Module for Leafeon, both of which can be purchased in the in-game shop for 200 coins each.

Once you have the correct Lure Module, simply apply it to a PokéStop. While you’re still close to that PokéStop and the Lure is active, evolve your Eevee using the usual 25 candies and you should get the form you’re looking for. If everything is working properly, the evolution button should show the outline of the Eevee evolution you're going to get before you press it, rather than the usual question mark.

You'll be able to tell that the Lure is active on the Pokéstop when it has either leaves or water and ice floating around it. (Image credit: Niantic)

Espeon and Umbreon

(Image credit: Niantic)

Espeon and Umbreon do have a secondary means of securing their evolutions, though it takes a little more effort than a simple name change or purchasing a Lure Module.

This method is probably the most involved of all but if your heart is set then it’ll be worth it. For these Generation 2 evolutions, you have to set your Eevee as your buddy and have it walk with you for 10km in order to earn two candies (earning two candies is key).

Once that’s done, you can evolve your Eevee, but the time of day shown in-game will determine which of the evolutions you get. Evolve Eevee during the day and you’ll get the Psychic-type Espeon. At night, on the other hand, you’ll get the Dark-type Umbreon.

This trick can be somewhat finicky, so do make sure that Eevee is still your buddy when you evolve it and ensure that you have GPS signal so that the game has the time of day absolutely right where you are. Fortunately, this isn’t limited like the nicknames so you can do it as often as you like (if you can be bothered).

And that’s how you can get the Eeveelution of your dreams. We’re still waiting for Generation 6’s Sylveon to come to Pokémon Go but we’ll update this page with the relevant details when it becomes available.