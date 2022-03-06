Paris-Nice live stream 2022: how to watch UCI World Tour cycling race from anywhere

The 80th edition of the Paris-Nice, The Race to the Sun, is upon us, with Primož Roglič’s looking to make amends after agonisingly missing out on a win in the closing stages of last year's event. Can the Dream Crusher go one step closer this time around? Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 Paris-Nice live stream today and watch the UCI World Tour cycling online wherever you are right now.

Slovenian star Roglič dominated throughout last year's race but suffered a heavy crash on the final stage to deny him overall victory last year, and he will be determined to right that wrong this time out.

Max Schachmann has won the last two editions of Paris-Nice and comes in as this year's favourite alongside alongside UAE Team Emirates star Brandon McNulty.

The eight-stage route runs a total of 1,173.8 km, starting in the Parisian suburb of Mantes-la-Ville and snaking down through the heart of France towards Nice and the beautiful Côte d’Azur, which is where the views become almost as breathtaking as the hill climbs.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Paris-Nice live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a FREE Paris-Nice live stream online

The great news is that you can watch a FREE Paris-Nice live stream in numerous countries. In Australia, SBS Viceland is providing free coverage of the race.

In Italy you can watch for free on RaiSport, cycling fans in Belgium can tune in for free on Sporza, those in France can get the race on France 3, and viewers in Spain can watch on Teledeporte - all without paying a penny - just be aware that these options will obviously feature commentary in the broadcasting nations' language.

If you're a resident of Australia, Italy, Belgium, France or Spain and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2022 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch every stage of the Paris-Nice but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Paris-Nice live stream from anywhere

2022 Paris-Nice live stream: how to watch online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Paris-Nice coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to live stream Paris-Nice 2022 in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are amongst the luckiest in the world, as you can get a free Paris-Nice live stream Down Under thanks to SBS and its Viceland channel. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device. That really is all there is to it!

How to watch Paris-Nice cycling 2022: live stream the race in the US

Peacock TV has replaced NBC Sports Gold as NBC's cycling streaming option, is the service to head to to watch Paris-Nice 2022. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. As well as cycling, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, Premiership rugby, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence. If you find yourself unable to access your normal coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the 2022 Paris-Nice: live stream cycling in Canada

Canadians can tune into the Paris-Nice live on FloBikes. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Paris-Nice 2022: schedule and times