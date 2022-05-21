Norwich vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online

It's the final day of the season, and to wrap up that all-important top four finish - which would almost certainly secure the immediate futures of Harry Kane and Antonio Conte - all Tottenham need to do is not lose to already-relegated Norwich, who are at the bottom of the table having only won five league games all season. What could possibly go wrong? Read on to find out how to get a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream and watch the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Norwich vs Tottenham live stream Date: Sunday, May 22 Kick-off time: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 8.30pm IST / 1am AEST / 3am NZST Venue: Carrow Road, Norwich US live stream: Peacock TV / SYFY via Sling TV discount or FREE fuboTV trial Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Spurs' destiny is in their own hands, but that's not always good news. They have a two-point lead over Arsenal – and a vastly superior goal difference – in the fight for that priceless final Champions League qualification spot, and they're ending the season with the easiest fixture they could have hoped for.

But few clubs have the reputation for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory like Tottenham. Then again, Arsenal, who end their season with a clash against Everton, aren't exactly strangers to crippling stage-fright either.

Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski should have a field day against the worst defence in the Premier League, but will Spurs' own backline play to their potential? What's worse is that there are rumours of food poisoning in the Lilywhite camp with Harry Kane pulling out of a media appearance on Friday. Surely this won't be a repeat of the infamous lasagna-gate from 2006?

Follow our guide to get a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Norwich vs Tottenham in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across its streaming service Peacock and its network of TV channels. Norwich vs Tottenham kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday morning, and is being shown on both Peacock TV and, in an unusual twist, SYFY. Are strange things afoot? Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of French Open tennis, every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes SYFY as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price. Another over-the-top streaming service that offers SYFY is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Norwich vs Tottenham from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Norwich vs Tottenham from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Norwich vs Tottenham Premier League live stream in the UK?

Norwich vs Tottenham is a huge game that will decide the fate of the fourth and final Champions League spot, so it's somewhat shocking that it hasn't been selected for broadcast by Sky. If you're based in the UK that means you won't be able to watch Norwich vs Tottenham live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Norwich vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League games in Canada and is showing every single match, including Norwich vs Tottenham, which kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday morning. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which also gets you live coverage of the Champions League, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Norwich vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every Premier League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Norwich vs Tottenham in Australia. The game kicks off at 1am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning, but this being the last game of the season, the late night will be worth it. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Norwich vs Tottenham: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Norwich vs Tottenham at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning, but this should be well worth the sleepy night. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and plenty more, for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Norwich vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League action online in India