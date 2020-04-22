Motorola Edge live stream: how to watch today's big Moto phone launch

Motorola is set to unveil its new flagship phone today, and the leaks suggest it's going to be called the Motorola Edge. The company has confirmed it'll be hosting a launch to unveil the new handset, and it's set to be online-only as a necessity of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We've seen some consistent leaks of the Motorola Edge, which is expected to replace the Moto Z4 series as the top-end phones in the company's range. There's also expected to be a Motorola Edge Plus unveiled too, which was leaked even more than the standard device.

The Moto Edge series launch is set to take place at 12pm EST / 9am PT / 5pm BST today, April 22, which is 3am AEST on April 23. You're likely reading this article because you want to see it happen in real time, and we can help there…

How to watch the Moto launch event live stream

Motorola is set to host its live stream on YouTube, and that's likely to be the easiest place for you to be able to watch it.

That said, the company has yet to share the exact link of where it'll be. We'll be sure to embed that link as soon as we see Motorola upload its live stream details.

Motorola has also confirmed it'll be hosting the launch on its official blog too, so you'll be able to watch using this link.

It’s coming—our boldest, loudest, fastest smartphone, ever. Experience the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, Wednesday, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. Join us at https://t.co/IsVr50syBx pic.twitter.com/TzcERg3kDyApril 21, 2020