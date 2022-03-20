MotoGP Indonesia live stream 2022: how to watch Grand Prix of Indonesia online from anywhere

The underdogs are on top as Indonesia hosts its first motorcycle Grand Prix in 25 years. It's going to be a sweltering affair, though Enea Bastianini's victory at the season opener means the top dogs are feeling hot under the collar already. Read on as we explain how to watch all the Grand Prix of Indonesia action online no matter where you are, with our MotoGP Indonesia live stream guide.

Fabio Quartararo was all the way down in 9th two weeks ago, though the reigning champion is expected to bounce back this weekend. Only Pol Espargaró was quicker than the Frenchman at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in pre-season.

The Spaniard rode to 3rd in Qatar, leading more MotoGP laps in a single race that he had in the entirety of his career up to that point, to leave teammate Marc Marquez in the dust.

None of the championship favourites had a worse start than Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed out halfway through the race to compound a miserable evening for Ducati, Bastianini aside.

Significant portions of the track were only resurfaced last week, so it could be a first MotoGP race to remember at Mandalika International Street Circuit. Whoever you're rooting for, follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Grand Prix of Indonesia and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a MotoGP Indonesia live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch MotoGP Indonesia on BT Sport, with coverage of the race beginning at 6.30am GMT on Sunday morning, ahead of a 7am start. The network is showing every race of the season, and don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch MotoGP Indonesia on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch MotoGP Indonesia in the US

MotoGP Indonesia is being shown on a delayed broadcast on CNBC. The race starts at 3am ET / 12am PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, but is being televised at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you have the channel on cable, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the CNBC website. If you don't, over-the-top streaming service fuboTV carries CNBC (and NBC, which is also showing some of this season's races), along with more than 100 other channels, and better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. If delayed broadcasts don't cut it for you, you can instead sign up for MotoGP's own in-house streaming service, MotoGP VideoPass. A subscription costs €139.99 (roughly $160) for the full 2022 season, and the service works across laptops and iOS and Android phones and tablets, though smart TV compatibility is limited. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to get a MotoGP Indonesia live stream in Australia

MotoGP fans in Australia can watch the Indonesia GP at 6pm AEDT on Sunday evening. You can tune in on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, which is showing every race this season. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service, which is also showing all of this season's races. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Don't forget, you can take your MotoGP coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP Indonesia: live stream in New Zealand