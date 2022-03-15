Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch Champions League online from anywhere, Ronaldo starts

Manchester United will be hoping for some more Cristiano Ronaldo heroics at Old Trafford tonight as the Portuguese starts to take on Atletico Madrid in this Round of 16 Champions League clash. United will need to be more than a one man team to navigate this delicately poised second leg against a tough Spanish opponent, though. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world today with a VPN.

The opening encounter between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano, with super sub Anthony Elanga coming off the bench for United to cancel out Joao Felix's opener. Ralf Rangnick will know his side will need to improve over their performance in the first leg, with Atletico in charge for large periods last time out and very much in form.

The La Liga side come into this clash off the back of a 2-1 win over Cadiz in La Liga on Friday, a victory that extends their domestic winning run to four games. With all four of Simeone's favored forwards available and a notoriously tough back line, this is set to be a big test for the English team.

Here's how to watch a Champions League Man United vs Atletico Madrid live stream today from anywhere in the world.

See every game: how to watch a Champions League live stream

We've set out below all the ways you can watch tonight's Champions League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services being accessible only in the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN for a Man United vs Atletico Madrid live stream from anywhere.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

BT Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Champions League match in the UK and will be airing every single game of the competition live either on TV or online - including tonight's Man United vs Atletico Madrid game. This match is being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to live stream Champions League soccer in the US for free

Today's Man United vs Atletico Madrid clash is being shown on CBS in the US and so that also means the Paramount Plus streaming service - the home of Champions League football in the USA. The game kicks off at 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT. Paramount Plus will currently set you back $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. There's great news for folk new to the service however, as its currently offering a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch tonight's action without paying a cent.

Other ways to watch Man United vs Atletico Madrid without cable

For cord-cutters, a further option comes in the guise of FuboTV – which is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal.

If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN.

Man United vs Atletico Madrid live stream in Canada

Live Champions League matches are once again being broadcast in Canada by dedicated sports streaming service DAZN. The channel is down to show every single game of the competition live, so that's where to head for today's Man United vs Atletico Madrid match, which kicks off at 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Man United vs Atletico Madrid: live stream the Champions League in Australia

There's a new player in town for live Champions League TV coverage Down Under, with streaming service Stan Sport snatching the broadcast rights away from Optus Sport. Stan Sports will be showing every single match ad-free, including this match, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). The great news is that you can also take advantage of a 7-day trial, meaning you can watch Man United vs Atletico Madrid for free if you're a new customer. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as the Rugby Championship and Laver Cup tennis. Kick off for this match in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to StanSport, you can use a quality VPN to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Man United vs Atletico Madrid in New Zealand

Broadcast rights for the 2021/22 Champions League season have changed hands in New Zealand with streaming service Spark Sport taking over from Sky Sport. The network will be showing up to eight matches a week live from the 2021/22 competition, including today's week's Man United vs Atletico Madrid clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZT on Wednesday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, then Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, as well as F1 racing, MotoGP and NBA basketball. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Man United vs Atletico Madrid and watch the Champions League in India tonight