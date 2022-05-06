Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Every remaining game is a must-win for both Liverpool and Tottenham, who are both fighting the odds and hoping that their rivals slip up. Jürgen Klopp's men have a chance to top the table for at least a night, while victory for Spurs would see them sneak into the top four – until Sunday afternoon, at least. Things are rarely dull when these two get to grips. Read on as we explain how to watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are.

Liverpool's dreadful first-half performance in midweek has given rise to the notion that they're beginning to feel the strain. They managed to bail themselves out thanks in no part to a pair of goalkeeping howlers, but the dramatic slump has provoked genuine concern. The Reds have work to do if they want to silence the doubters.

Their defending has been especially erratic of late. If a half-fit, makeshift Villarreal forward line can get that much joy against the Liverpool rearguard, imagine the havoc that Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski could wreak.

On their day, the Tottenham attack can do a pretty good impression of Liverpool's own famed front three, and with a pivotal North London Derby on the horizon, momentum is everything. The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST, Saturday 7th May. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspurs live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and its streaming service Peacock. Liverpool vs Tottenham kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you don't have the channel on cable, streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in the UK

Liverpool vs Tottenham will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7pm BST, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. Don't forget that you don't have to be a BT customer to watch. The provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're a BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League games in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Liverpool vs Tottenham, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which gets you all the games plus Champions League and Europa League action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: live stream Premier League in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Sunday morning, so brace yourself for an early start. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 6.45am NZST early on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: live stream Premier League action online in India