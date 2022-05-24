Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch 2022 Champions League final online

Chaos meets blind faith in a Champions League final between two teams that genuinely believe they have a divine right to this trophy. Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah in particular, have a burning desire for revenge after an excruciating defeat to the same opponents four years ago, whereas Madrid don't really need a game plan when they've got miracle-maker Karim Benzema on their side. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere, including FREE coverage of the 2022 Champions League Final.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream Date: Saturday, May 28 Kick-off time: 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Stade de France, Paris FREE live stream: YouTube (UK) | 9Now (AU) Global streams: FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) / DAZN (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Los Blancos' route to the final has been the stuff of legend. Torn to shreds by PSG, Chelsea and Man City during the knockouts and looking about as sturdy as a wet paper towel every step of the way, they somehow clung on and conjured up three of the most unlikely victories the UCL has ever witnessed. Benzema has been utterly unplayable, but even his heroics would have counted for little if that magic dust hadn't also rubbed off on Rodrygo and the brick wall that is Thibaut Courtois.

Speaking of comebacks, Liverpool have more than a little experience of their own in that regard, though Jürgen Klopp would no doubt prefer his Red Machine to start fast and step up the pace from there. In theory, Madrid's ageing team and suspect defence look like the perfect fodder for Liverpool, who are physical in midfield and explosive up front.

Their attacking unit of Salah, Sadio Mané, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz and Roberto Firmino ranks among the finest in the world, but things tend to get weird whenever Real Madrid are involved. Read on for all the information on how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world.

When is the 2022 Champions League final?

The 2022 Champions League final is on Saturday, May 28.

It isn't quite the last high-profile game of the season, with both the EFL Championship playoff final and the second leg of the Ligue 1 relegation decider set to be played the following day.

2022 Champions League final kick-off time

The 2022 Champions League final kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time, which is 8pm for fans based in the UK, 9pm for fans based in Spain and 3pm ET and 12pm PT for those in the States.

2022 Champions League final free live stream

Football fans don't tend to agree on much, but if there's one thing they can see eye-to-eye on, it's that the best thing about the Champions League final is that it's available to watch for free.

The easiest way to tune in is via the BT Sport YouTube channel, but bear in mind that the free stream is only available to viewers based in the UK.

If you're currently out of the UK but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions further down the page.

Viewers based in Australia can also tune in for free, thanks to 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service.

As for those in the States, the Champions League final is on Paramount Plus which comes a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers.

Champions League Final: Liverpool team news

Liverpool have been dealt two big blows, with Thiago Alcantara and super-sub Divock Origi unlikely to be available for the Champions League final.

Thiago, who in recent weeks has started to establish himself at the heart of the Reds midfield, limped out of Liverpool's final Premier League game on Sunday after appearing to tweak his hamstring.

Origi, who has been Liverpool's match-winner on so many big occasions, not least their most recent Champions League triumph, picked up an injury during a training session last Saturday, which means he's almost certainly played his last game for the club.

Champions League Final: Real Madrid teams news

Real Madrid have numerous injury concerns, but the status of David Alaba is by far the most significant. It's difficult to overstate the Austrian's importance, with his defensive colleagues not exactly paragons of reliability.

Alaba has spent the past month recovering from an adductor injury. The understanding is that he will play in the final, but his fitness levels remain to be seen.

Gareth Bale was the match-winner when Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2017/18 final, but his relationship with the club has soured to the point that he pulled out of their La Liga title celebrations with an apparent back injury. However, Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that there may be a role for the Welshman if he's willing to play.

Eden Hazard, Isco and Marcelo have also spent lengthy periods on the sideline this season, and look unlikely to return for the Champions League showpiece.

Where is the 2022 Champions League final?

The 2022 Champions League final is being played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris. The stadium has a capacity of 80,698, but this has been reduced to 75,000 for Liverpool vs Real Madrid.

The Stade de France was built for World Cup '98, and has staged two previous Champions League finals: Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Valencia in 2000, and Barcelona's 2-1 defeat of Arsenal in 2006.

UEFA's original plan was for the game to be played at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, but that was scrapped after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

2022 Champions League final tickets

UEFA allocated just 39,236 of the 75,000 tickets available to fans of Liverpool and Real Madrid. A staggering 23,764 tickets went to corporate sponsors, and the remaining 12,000 were made available via a public ballot.

Tickets are no longer available to purchase from UEFA, which had priced them at €70 for a seat behind one of the goals from either a high or low vantage point, rising to €180, €490 and €690 for progressively better views of the action.

The extremely limited supply of tickets means that many of those fans who were lucky enough to snap one up tickets have put them up for sale at wildly inflated prices.

On one resale website, at the time of publication prices range from £1,700 for a €70 seat, to £9,995 for a €690 seat.

What channel is the 2022 Champions League final on?

In the UK, the Champions League final is being shown on BT Sport 1, and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate. However, as explained above, you don't need to be a BT Sport subscriber in order to tune in, as the game is being live streamed for free on YouTube.

You can read on for Champions League broadcast details in more football-loving nations around the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final for FREE in the UK

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the Champions League final like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand, however. If you run into this issue, you can use a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final for FREE in Australia

Liverpool vs Real Madrid gets underway at 5am AEST on Sunday morning, and if you wake up early enough you can watch it for FREE, thanks to 9Gem. That means you can also fire up a Champions League final live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. The game is also being shown on Stan Sport, which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub) after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final soccer for free without cable

The Champions League final is being shown on both Paramount Plus and CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon. A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid without paying a cent. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, the Halo TV series, all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS, including Serie A soccer. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $69.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final in Canada

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year, which also gets you live coverage of huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final in New Zealand

Spark Sport is the place to watch the Champions League final in New Zealand, with kick-off scheduled for 7am NZST on Sunday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final in India