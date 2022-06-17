Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream: how to watch 2022 Gallagher Premiership Rugby final rugby online

The two big guns of English rugby face each other in the Gallagher Premiership final for the first time in eleven years at Twickenham on Saturday. The grand finale of what has been one of the most entertaining seasons in recent years, sees the Tigers trying to end a record-breaking season in style, having become the first team in league history to go through the entire campaign top of the table. Read on as we explain how to get a Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream and watch the Gallagher Premiership rugby final FREE from anywhere in the world.

Saracens will meanwhile be looking to crowned Premiership champions for a sixth time in 12 seasons on Saturday, and marks a major turnaround for the club having been demoted to the Championship in 2020 following salary cap breaches.

Mark McCall's Londoners ended the regular season second in the table, seven points behind their opponents on Saturday, and claimed their spot in the final after beating champions Harlequins 34-17 last weekend.

George Ford meanwhile inspired Leicester to a 27-14 victory over Northampton in his final home game at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last Saturday to send Tigers to this year's final.

The stage is set, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream wherever you are right now.

