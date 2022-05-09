Italian Open live stream 2022: how to watch tennis online from anywhere

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal head the field at the 2022 Italian Open, a short and sweet clay-court tournament at the breathtaking Foro Italiano in Rome. This being clay, in the men's singles Nadal is more or less the eternal champion in the Eternal City, while in the women's singles Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova have experienced their fair share of highs and lows in recent years. Read on to find out how to watch an Italian Open live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

World No.7 Pliskova has reached three successive finals, but the last two have ended in heartbreak, none more painful than her 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Swiatek in 46 minutes in 2021. The victory saw the Pole climb into the top 10 for the first time in her career, and a year on the 20-year-old is the most dominant player on the WTA circuit.

World No.21 Halep, meanwhile, has featured in three of the past five finals. the Romanian's sole triumph came against - you guessed it - Pliskova, but her title defence ended in agony, a calf muscle tear forcing a second round exit last year.

On the ATP side, Nadal has won a record ten Italian Open titles, beating Novak Djokovic in the final four times. The Serb has an impressive record of his own at the Italian Open, reaching 11 finals and winning five of them - twice beating Nadal in the showpiece - and he'd love to strike a psychological blow ahead of Roland Garros.

How to watch Italian Open: live stream tennis in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Italian Open in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Play typically gets underway at 10am BST each morning. You can live stream the tennis from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

Watch an Italian Open live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

How to watch 2022 Italian Open tennis: live stream in the US

In the US, coverage of the Italian Open comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which shows loads more tennis action throughout the season. Play typically starts at 5am ET / 2am PT each day, continuing into the afternoons. How to watch Italian Open without cable If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package, each of which costs $35 per month. Whichever package you choose, you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes Tennis Channel, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $69.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Italian Open 2022 and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Italian Open tennis on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Italian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. You can also catch some of the action on streaming service DAZN, which is showing the WTA action only, and only from Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13. DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, and is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer. Play typically starts at 5am ET / 2am PT each morning, and extends into the afternoons. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Italian Open: live stream tennis in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show Italian Open tennis in Australia, with play typically starting at 7pm AEST each evening. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Italian Open: live stream in New Zealand