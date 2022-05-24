How to watch This Is Us season 6 finale online – stream the last ever episode from anywhere

Well, this is it. It's time to bid farewell to 'The Big Three' and the rest of the Pearson family as This is Us comes to an end. After six years of Super Bowl Sundays, banana muffins with Twinkie frosting, Pilgrim Rick, and too many tear-sodden tissues to count, This is Us reaches its conclusion with "The Big Three [coming] to new understandings about life". Tune into the final episode of This is Us with our guide on how to watch This is Us season 6 finale online where you are.
*This is Us season 6 spoilers below*
Date: Tuesday, May 24 (US) 9pm ET / PT
Stream in the US: NBC via Sling TV with 50% off first month (opens in new tab), Peacock TV (opens in new tab), or Hulu
International streams: CTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Disney Plus (UK) | Prime Video (opens in new tab) (UK)
Free stream: 10Play (opens in new tab) (Aus)
Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Last week's penultimate episode saw The Big Three say goodbye to their mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), following her long illness with Alzheimer's, with Moore describing the eighteenth and final episode of This is Us as more of an epilogue. As Kevin, Kate, and Randall attend their mother's funeral, the This is Us finale promises a lookback on the Pearson family through the decades.
Featuring scenes that were filmed in preparation several years ago, This is Us is a show that hasn't shied away from showing the realities of life with its ups and downs.
Talking about the final episode, Moore went on to say, "People waiting for things to be tied up perfectly...need to abandon that idea." Instead viewers should expect "the beauty of the quiet, simple, seemingly mundane moments of this family's life." Grab your tissues. Here's how to watch This is Us season 6 finale online from anywhere.
How to watch This Is Us season 6 finale online in the US
It's been a long road with the Pearson family, but it all comes to an end as This is Us season 6 concludes on Tuesday, May 24 at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) on NBC.
NBC comes as a part of most cable packages with the option to watch recently aired episodes on-demand for free on the NBC website (opens in new tab) - though you'll need to sign in with your cable login details to gain access. You'll also be able to watch back all seasons from 1-6.
Alternatively, for those without cable, you can sign-up to NBC's streaming service, Peacock (opens in new tab), which costs from $4.99 a month (opens in new tab).
Outside of the country and want to access your preferred streaming service to watch This is Us season 6? Download a VPN (opens in new tab) to bypass geo-restrictions and stream as if you were at home.
Other ways to watch This is Us season 6 without cable
For a cable-like alternative, Sling TV hosts NBC as a part of the roster of Sling TV channels hosted on the service. Get the Sling Orange plan to watch This is Us on NBC and get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab).
You can also watch the final episode of This is Us on Hulu the day after it airs, joining Hulu's library of excellent entertainment, including other heart-wrenching TV shows like Conversations with Friends and The Handmaid's Tale. Better still, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day Hulu free trial.
How to watch This Is Us season 6 online from outside your country
Out of the country but don't want to miss out on a the final ever episode with the Pearson family? Unfortunately, geo-blocks will make it impossible to connect to any VoD provider you’re subscribed to back home.
Luckily there’s an easy fix. Downloading a VPN means you could watch This is Us season 6 finale online, no matter where you find yourself. It’s a simple piece of software that alters your IP address, overcoming the barrier of regional restrictions so you can access individual episodes live or on-demand from anywhere.
Use a VPN to watch This Is Us online from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to watch This is Us season 6 finale online in Canada
If you're in Canada, you'll be able to tune into the final episode of This is Us on CTV. The episode, titled 'US', will air at the same time as in the US at 9pm ET/PT on May 24.
And, if you’re otherwise engaged when the show draws to a close, you can catch-up through its on-demand service (opens in new tab) – although you’ll need to enter your cable login details.
Looking to binge the previous five seasons? Netflix Canada has you covered, with membership starting at CND$9.99 a month.
Canadian residents heading south of the border or leaving the country will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.
How to watch This is Us season 6 online in the UK
The final episode of This is Us ever will drop a couple of days after it airs in the US, on Thursday, May 26 on both Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) and Disney Plus (opens in new tab).
An Amazon Prime subscription costs (opens in new tab) £7.99 a month – or the better value £79 a year if you’re hooked – and anyone new to the service can enjoy a 30-day free trial too (opens in new tab).
If you're more inclined towards animated classics and superheroes, This is Us comes as a part of Star on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) for UK subscribers. The Disney Plus price (opens in new tab) starts from £7.99 a month, though you can bring it down by 15% if you commit to its annual plan at £79.90 a year.
Don’t forget that if you’re travelling when the This is Us season 6 final episode drops, a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) will let you to stay current with the Pearson family dramas no matter where in the world you are.
How to watch This Is Us season 6: stream every new episode online in Australia for free
Those Down Under are a bit behind on This is Us season 6. However, Aussies do benefit from a 100% free stream on the 10 Network at 7.45pm every Wednesday, with episodes dropping on 10Play (opens in new tab) thereafter.
Four episodes behind its US schedule, Aussies will be able to watch the This is Us finale on June 22.
Outside of Australia but want to benefit from your free stream back home? Get a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch 10Play from anywhere.