How to watch The Undeclared War online: stream the new Channel 4 thriller from anywhere

Delving into the covert world of cybersecurity comes the latest drama from award-winning director Peter Kosminsky about a government department contending with a series of possibly catastrophic cyberattacks. You can find out more in our guide below, where we'll explain how to watch The Undeclared War online and 100% FREE with All 4 in the UK.

Created, executive produced and directed by Kosminsky (Wolf Hall, The Government Inspector), The Undeclared War explores “how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare – a battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences.”

Newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown is Saara Parvan, picked for a prestigious job with a team of government cyber analysts at GCHQ. Her abilities are soon tested when they become the focus of a malicious cyberattack, suspected to be an attempt by Russia to instigate civil disorder.

Simon Pegg plays it straight as Head of Operations Daniel Patrick, while Adrian Lester (Hustle, Trigger Point) is PM Andrew Makinde, facing nationwide upheaval on the eve of the 2024 election. They'll feature alongside Legends of Tomorrow actor Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Academy Award-winner Mark Rylance, a retired Cold War vet whose expertise are desperately needed.

It looks set to be a pulse-raising thriller full of timely intrigue, and below we detail how you can watch The Undeclared War online from anywhere.

How to watch The Undeclared War online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, new cyber thriller The Undeclared War will be available FREE on Channel 4 from Thursday, June 30 at 9pm BST, with subsequent episodes broadcast weekly at the same time. If you don’t have satellite, cable or Freeview, tune in live or watch episodes on-demand through Channel 4's All4 streaming service (opens in new tab). Outside of the UK? Use a VPN to watch The Undeclared War from abroad. (opens in new tab) All 4 is available on a number of devices, including your laptop, or via apps you can download for Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire.

How to watch The Undeclared War online outside your country

If you're keen to watch The Undeclared War online while off on holiday or abroad for business, you’ll likely encounter annoying geo-restrictions that will prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service.

Luckily, getting the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

How to use a VPN to watch The Undeclared War

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch The Undeclared War online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for All 4

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the All 4 (opens in new tab) website or app

(opens in new tab) The Undeclared War will stream concurrent with its UK release Down Under and exclusively on Stan, where The Undeclared War will be available to watch from about 6am AEST on Friday, July 1. Following a free 30-day trial, Stan is currently offered in three paid tiers: Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$14 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$19 per month. If you're an Aussie that's currently out of the country, you can also use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.

