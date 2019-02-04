How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2019: when does it start, who's performing

Update: If your main reason to tune in to Super Bowl LIII was to watch Maroon 5 during the halftime show, then we're afraid you've missed it. So now it's back to the football! Discover how to get a 2019 Super Bowl live stream with our dedicated guide.

The football action on the gridiron is too close to call deep into the 2nd quarter. But what's the Super Bowl really about? We all know that the main event is really the halftime show, right? The 2019 extravaganza is all about Maroon 5 and you're in the right place to discover how to watch the Super Bowl halftime show online - from absolutely anywhere on Earth.

In terms of the football itself, this will be the New England Patriots' third consecutive NFL championship game while the Rams have only made it there four times in their history. But the Super Bowl has developed into something more than just a sporting occasion. As well as the fancy new commercials for which companies pay eye-watering sums to broadcast during the game, glitzy halftime shows have almost become as talked about as the result of the game.

Performing at the Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest gigs in music today - and undoubtedly the most watched. And it seems that year-in year-out performers and producers try to outdo what has come before.

Keep reading and we’ll show you how to watch the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show online from anywhere in the world.

Who's performing the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show?

Maroon 5 will be the headline performer at LIII. The American pop rock band from Los Angeles, California is best known for their hit songs Moves Like Jagger, She Will Be Loved, Payphone and their latest Girls Like You. Maroon 5 will be joined on stage by rapper Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi - one half of hip-hop legends Outkast.

The band wasn’t the NFL’s first choice to perform but they were chosen after Rihanna and Cardi B turned down the opportunity in a show of solidarity with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Recent NFL controversies aside, Maroon 5 will likely put on a stellar performance and fans may even be treated with unexpected guest appearances from other popular artists.

What time will the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show be?

It's game day! Super Bowl 53 takes place on Sunday, February 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 6.30pm local time - although the game will likely start closer to 7pm following the US national anthem and the rest of the pre-game program.

On that basis, we'd expect the Super Bowl halftime show to take place around 8pm in Atlanta. So that's 5pm PT and 1am GMT in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch a 2019 Super Bowl halftime show live stream

US - Football fans in the US with an internet connection will be able to watch the entirety of the night on CBS . The network is showing the game on cable TV and you can watch it there if you have a cable subscription. If not, don’t worry as CBS will stream the event through its Sports website and CBS All Access app . The network is making things easier for cord cutters by allowing them to watch the event without even having to sign in.

UK - If you’re in the UK and want to watch, the BBC has you covered as the network will be showing the game for free on BBC One. If you don’t have a television or prefer to stream the game online, you can do that too via BBC’s iPlayer on both desktop and mobile. Keep in mind that the BBC will be showing the game commercial free, which is great for football fans who hate the non-stop ad breaks. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the game on its network if they prefer.

Rest of the world - Football fans living outside the US and UK still have plenty of options to watch the big game. In Canada you can catch it on Dazn, CTV 2, TSN or RDS, in Africa you can watch it on Super Sports or Zuku, In Australia tune into ESPN or 7 Network, in France W9 and BeIN Sport will show the game, in India tune into Sony Ten and Sony Six and in China Fox Sports and BesTV will show the match.

Remember if you don’t see your country listed above, you can always use a VPN to change your IP address to a country that is showing it and then watch as if you were in that location. Keep reading and we'll show you how.

Watch the Super Bowl halftime show commercial free from anywhere

Our top 5 best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

We've revisited the archives to recall some of our favourite halftime shows of all time. And you won't even read the words 'Janet Jackson' or 'wardrobe malfunction' once!

1. Michael Jackson may have invented the modern halftime show back in 1993 but Prince perfected the spectacle with his performance in 2007. On a stage in the shape of the 'Artist Formerly Known As Prince' symbol, His Royal Badness opened with Queen’s We Will Rock You before switching to his own Let’s Go Crazy. Prince ended his set in the pouring rain with Purple Rain.

2. Beyonce shook things up with a stage of all female performers when she was joined on stage in 2013 with her former Destiny’s Child bandmates. Together they performed her solo hit song Single Ladies and Beyonce ended her set with Halo as the finale.

3. Lady Gaga took things to a whole new level when she dove off the roof of the stadium before appearing on stage. Gaga’s impressive costume wowed fans as she performed her hits Poker Face, Born This Way and Bad Romance.

4. The Rolling Stones played on a stage shaped like their lips-and-tongue logo in 2006 and the band had a hard time pleasing the people of Detroit who expected a Motown artist to perform. To make things worse, the Rolling Stones played only three songs and one of them was their latest single Rough Justice. But the Stones are the Stones, and any time they perform live it's something to shout about.

5. In 2015, Katy Perry was joined on stage with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. Perry performed her hit song Firework - though her set will likely be remembered for years to come due to the costumed shark dancing in the background.