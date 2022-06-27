Nintendo Direct Mini: how to watch the showcase live and what to expect

The next Nintendo Direct Mini livestream has been announced for June 28, as the House of Mario returns with another teaser showcase.

As a Nintendo Direct Mini, the broadcast will be shorter than what we’re used to, only running for 25 minutes. And unlike the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct that was broadcast earlier this month, we can expect news on multiple Nintendo Switch games, according to a tweet (opens in new tab) from the official Nintendo account.

But don’t expect one of Nintendo’s own games to take the spotlight. The showcase is dedicated solely to “upcoming third-party” games.

We’d already heard rumblings that a Nintendo Direct would appear sometime this month. Nintendo hasn't put on a full Summer Game Fest show this year, so this is its chance to strut its stuff in front of the competition.

Want to catch the Nintendo showcase live? Read on for show to watch tomorrow's Nintendo Direct Mini.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Proxima Studio)

The Nintendo Direct Mini showcase takes place on June 28 at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. You’ll be able to catch it directly on the Nintendo YouTube channel (opens in new tab), and we’ll be sure to embed the video right here when it goes up. Keep your eyes peeled.

What do expect from the Nintendo Direct Mini

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Let’s nip something in the bud right away: don’t expect Breath of the Wild 2. This is a third-party showcase, so there’s no chance that Link will make an appearance. Equally, it’s almost certain that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 won’t appear, since it was treated to its own dedicated show so recently.

There are plenty of other games to take the spotlight. With Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak set to release on June 30, there’s a very real possibility a new trailer will drop for the beastie-bashing RPG. Similarly, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope might get a look in, as the turn-based tactics crossover is due to drop later this year.

More tantalizingly, we could get a fresh peek at Bayonetta 3. The game’s first and only gameplay trailer was released way back last September, and with its 2022 release date looming we expect more of the game will be shown soon.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Metroid Prime 4 will make an appearance. Development of the much-anticipated and much-delayed sequel was taken from Bandai Namco in 2019 and given to Nintendo subsidiary Retro Studios. We’ll have to wait a little longer before hearing more details on Samus’s next outing.