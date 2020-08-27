How to watch the Future Games Show this week

The Future Games Show, presented by our friends over at GamesRadar, is returning this Friday after its inaugural livestream in June of this year. Featuring more than 50 games, you'll get a look at a whole bunch of new games in the works from blockbusters to future indie hits, and you can watch it all from your device of choice.

The roster of publishers and developers presenting at the Future Games Show at Gamescom is vast: participants include Activison, Ubisoft, 2K, SEGA, Devolver Digital, Modus Games, Team 17, Merge Games, Frontier Developments, Grindstone, Awe Interactive, Daedalic Entertainment, PLAYISM and Raw Fury, among many more.

Are you a Metal Gear Solid fan? Well, this show will be a big treat for you – because it's hosted by David Hayter and Debi Mae West, the voices behind Solid Snake and Meryl from those games respectively. It's surely worth tuning in just for that.

“Viewers can expect a mix of new trailers, gameplay demos and developer interviews over 90 packed minutes," says GamesRadar's Dan Dawkins. "We are focusing on games you'll be able to play soon, that are set to debut in late 2020 or early 2021." Announcements will include world premieres, but also free demos, release dates and the reveals of popular games coming to new platforms.

How to watch the Future Games Show on Twitch, YouTube and more

You can watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom on Friday 28th August at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Pick your platform of choice and tune in.

As live events continue to be cancelled over the worldwide pandemic, this is another opportunity to get a taste of the sorts of games you can play over the coming year or so. With so many developers involved in the livestream, they're bound to have something that suits your tastes.

If you want more of a sample of what's in store, there's a trailer for the Future Games Show below.