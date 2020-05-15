How to watch the Fury Files online: stream the new Disney+ exclusive anywhere for free

A new animated series has just made its way to Disney Plus and it's set to show 50 years of infamous Marvel villains through the eyes of the boss of SHIELD - read on and we'll help you discover how to watch the Fury Files online from anywhere and for free wherever possible.

Exclusive to the Disney Plus streaming service, the animated series sees Chi McBride reprising his Ultimate Spider-Man role as voice actor for Nick Fury - the character who has perhaps most famously been played by Samuel L Jackson in the live-action Marvel movies.

The new animated shorts unlock Fury’s secret files on some of the most popular Marvel heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, and more.

Originally shown on the Disney XD channel several years back, Fury Files are each around three minutes long and incorporate motion comic art and scenes derived from Marvel’s popular animated shows such as Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series

Landing just one week before the debut of Marvel’s Future Avengers season 2, it's shaping up to be quite the month for comic book fans on Disney Plus. Read on and we'll explain how to watch the Fury Files online.

How to watch the Fury Files in countries that have Disney Plus

Marvel fans, you can watch the the Fury Files for free today. How? Let us explain.

Folks in countries that now have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up and then you can start watching right away.

If you're new to the service, you can get a 7-day FREE TRIAL to Disney+, meaning you can check out the Fury Files and the rest of the service's extensive Marvel catalogue without paying a dime.

As well as the Fury Files and Marvel films, Disney Plus is the home to every Simpsons episode ever made, as well Pixar flicks and the complete Star Wars canon. Regularly priced at $6.99/£5.99 a month, it really is great value considering how much great content you get - much of which can't be found anywhere else.

For the ultimate value, though, take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the bargain price of just $12.99 a month. There's so much included, you might forget cable TV ever existed - and you can have it all for the price of a pizza delivery!

