Do you like big buns AND clever puns? Then you’ll be delighted to know that the Belcher family have landed on streaming services with their first feature-length film. Leave room for an extra helping of humour, a side of outlandish adventure, and impromptu musical numbers as we explain below how to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie online from anywhere with either a free trial, a Disney Bundle or just a plain old streaming subscription, depending on where you are.

Watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie online Release date: Tuesday, July 12 (US, CA) | July 13 (UK, EUR) Created by: Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline Stream: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (RoW)

This film-version of the Emmy-winning animated series is guaranteed to leave a big grin on your face. Directed by series creators Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, it reunites our favorite oddballs in a quest to save Bob’s Burgers from bankruptcy while also solving the death of Cotton Candy Dan.

The movie begins with the Belchers – beleaguered dad Bob, wife Linda, and their three kids Tina, Gene and Louise – faced with disaster after a sinkhole opens up outside their restaurant.

It's the start of an adventure that finds Linda (John Roberts) dangling from Wonder Wharf dressed in a burger bun outfit, Tina (Dan Mintz) daring to ask Jimmy Junior to be her boyfriend, and nine-year-old Louise (Kirsten Schaal) trying to prove Mr. Fischoeder innocent of murder charges.

It could be the most irreverent fun you have this summer. So, keep reading as we break down how to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie online from anywhere now.

(opens in new tab) Elsewhere around the world, The Bob’s Burgers movie will be served up via the ‘Star’ hub on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) around or just after the US release: July 12 – Canada from 12am PT / 3am July 13 – UK from 8am BST July 13 – Europe from 9am CEST July 13 – Australia at around 7pm AEST July 20 – Latin America In addition to being the exclusive international home of The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Disney Plus provides access to Disney’s back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar for AU$11.99/CA$11.99/£7.99 per month (opens in new tab).

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at CA$119.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

In addition to the much-anticipated The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Disney Plus offers a raft of recent hits, including The Princess, The Mandalorian season 3, Ms. Marvel (opens in new tab) and Rise. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Willow, and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (opens in new tab) all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus hub that most global markets can enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.