When is the AMD CES 2020 keynote press conference? The AMD CES 2020 keynote press conference is set to start on Monday, January 6, at 2PM PST (5PM EST, 10PM GMT, 8AM Tuesday January 7 AEST). How long will the event last? That varies from year-to-year, but we're expecting it to be around an hour.

CES 2020 is currently running in Las Vegas, and one of the most anticipated events at this year's huge tech show will be AMD's annual press conference.

We'll be attending AMD's big showcase in person, but for anyone who's not at CES 2020, you'll be able to watch the livestream.

AMD's CEO, Dr Lisa Su, will take to the stage on Monday, January 6, at 2PM PST (5PM EST, 10PM GMT, 8AM Tuesday January 7 AEST).

This keynote will be well worth tuning in to, as AMD is likely to show off a range of new CPU and GPUs. Rumors abound that the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X will make an appearance, the world's first 64-core consumer processor.

So, if you're thinking about upgrading your PC, you'll definitely want to watch the AMD CES 2020 press conference.

How to watch the AMD CES 2020 press conference live

The AMD CES 2020 keynote will be broadcast on AMD's YouTube channel. As soon as we know the exact video URL, we'll also embed it on this very page, so you don't have to go anywhere!

If you can't watch the video live, then fear not, as we'll be in attendance and will bring you all the latest breaking news, so keep an eye on TechRadar's homepage for all the biggest stories from the AMD CES 2020 keynote.

What else can we expect from the AMD CES 2020 press conference?

Many of us are hoping to see the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X at AMD's CES 2020 keynote, but what else can we expect?

It's rumored that the AMD Ryzen 4000 series of APUs, also known as 'Renoir' will make an appearance, showing off the next generation of laptop processors that run on AMD's 7nm Zen 2 platform.

This series could offer big performance gains, including Ryzen 9 CPUs with 8 cores and 16 threads. We may even see new desktop processors as well.

We could also see new graphics cards from AMD, such as the AMD Radeon RX 5600XT GPU, which is said to be based on the 7nm Navi architecture, and could seriously challenge Nvidia when it comes to price versus performance.

We're also hoping to see some high-end graphics tech from AMD. For too long, Nvidia has been top dog when it comes to high-end GPUs, and we'd love AMD to show off something very special here. Could we see powerful AMD graphics cards with ray tracing support?

It'd also be great if AMD explained more about the hardware it's building for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X next generation consoles. This might be a bit far-fetched, but we've got our fingers crossed just in case.