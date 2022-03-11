How to watch The Adam Project online: stream the new Ryan Reynolds movie from anywhere

Ryan Reynolds is back to save the future, joining Free Fall director Shawn Levy – and fellow Marvel superhero Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy) – in another hilarious, heartfelt, and visually spectacular blockbuster. Landing globally on Netflix from March 11, we explain below how to watch The Adam Project online from anywhere.

Watch The Adam Project Online Release date: Friday, March 11 Rating: PG-13 Stream: Netflix Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldana, Walker Scobell Directed by: Shawn Levy

After the box-office success of Free Guy, Levy and Reynolds have reunited to produce, star in, and direct this thrilling new Netflix Original.

The movie's A-list cast includes Reynolds as time-traveller Adam Reed, Mark “The Hulk” Ruffalo as Adam’s genius father Louis, and Ruffalo’s 13 Going on 30 co-star Jennifer Garner; who, in a fun piece of continuity with that film, features here as Louis’s wife!

Arriving from the future, fighter pilot Adam crash-lands circa 2022 in the backyard of his 13-year-old self (played by newcomer Walker Scobell) and enlists his help to locate their father and prevent his time-travel technology from falling into the wrong hands: specifically, the hands of villain Moira Sorian (the excellent Catherine Keener).

Combining sci-fi hijinks with white-knuckle action, and intergenerational comedy with moving family drama, The Adam Project promises to be a highly entertaining rollercoaster ride. So, keep reading for more on how to watch The Adam Project online, and stream it from anywhere this Friday.

How to watch The Adam Project online

The Adam Project is available to stream exclusively on Netflix from Friday, March 11 at 3am ET. Alternatively, that's midnight PT, 8am GMT, 1.30pm IST, 7pm AEDT and 9pm NZDT. Netflix prices vary depending on you region. For example, a Basic plan costs $9.99 a month in America, £5.99 in the UK, CA$9.99 in Canada, and AU$10.99 in Australia. Sign up and you can watch more of Ryan Reynolds' best films with your subscription. With the Basic plan you get standard definition (SD) and one stream per account. You can upgrade to Standard and get HD quality, while 4K HDR picture quality comes with Premium. Additional account access to more devices comes with the higher-priced plans. There’s no Netflix free trial but you users only pay on a month-by-month basis and you can cancel at any time.