How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 online exclusively on Paramount Plus from anywhere

We were left hanging after the first installment of The Streaming Wars when South Park experienced a water shortage, Randy increasingly behaved like a Karen, and Cartman got giant breast implants. Can it get weirder? Of course it can. This is South Park. Excited to see how it all plays out? Here's how to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 online now.

*Warning – South Park: The Streaming Wars spoilers*

Series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker clearly have some feelings about the world of VOD streaming, which they've wrapped up in a joint metaphor about climate change. The Streaming Wars saw rival weed-farmers Steve Black and Randy Marsh selling off their excess water to the town’s drought-afflicted residents for a subscription fee, and facing increasing competition.

Meanwhile, a corrupt water commissioner teamed up with Pi Pi the Venetian waterpark guy to sell the citizens their own pee-pee back to them. Devious, indeed. Their plan seemed assured by the episode’s end, with the residents of South Park lavishly watering their lawns as the Denver reservoir ran dry.

We expect the follow-up to be just as wonderfully bonkers too, judging from the teaser trailer that shows Randy going full Karen: sporting an inverted bob haircut and psychically bowling people at the waterpark after demanding to see the manager.

It’s gonna be hella hilarious, as ever. So, keep reading as we explain how to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 online now, exclusively on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

If you’re travelling to another country when South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 lands on Paramount Plus, you might struggle to watch the feature-length special due to geo-blocking restrictions.

You can see Randy go full Karen on Wednesday, July 13 at 3am / 12am PT on Paramount Plus Canada, too, where The Streaming Wars will reach an epic conclusion.

South Park fans in the UK have reason to celebrate because Paramount Plus arrived there last month. And we hear that The Streaming Wars Part 2 will be added from Thursday, July 14 – just a day after its US release.

