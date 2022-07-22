How to watch Primal season 2 online: stream the Emmy-winning animated series from anywhere

Spear and his Tyrannosaurus buddy are back to rage against the Pliocene in this gripping, gritty, Emmy-winning animated series. Primal promises to deliver more emotional depth, jaw-dropping twists, and bloody, prehistoric peril this time around – including an encounter with a razor-toothed megalodon – so read on for how to watch Primal season 2 online.

Watch Primal season 2 online Premiere date: midnight Thursday, July 21 / 12am Friday morning New episodes: at the same time each week Channel: Cartoon Network Stream online: Sling TV (opens in new tab) (US) or HBO Max Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Debuting in 2019, Primal features a Neanderthal man and female Tyrannosaurus who form a bond when a horde of rampaging dinos devour their respective families.

It’s a fantastical premise, brooding and full of visceral action. Season 1 saw Spear and Fang fight tooth-and-claw against titanic snakes, bats, and a giant flesh-eating Argentinosaurus before befriending the mysterious Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo). She was later kidnapped by ape-men and vanished over the ocean in the series finale.

Now our heroes will try to rescue Mira in an adventure that sees them separated in unknown lands, brought into conflict with different civilizations, and Spear standing at the altar of some towering, mythological demon.

Don’t miss the next instalment of this incredible animation. Read our guide below, which will explain how to watch Primal season 2 online now from anywhere.

How to watch Primal season 2 online from outside your country

Out of the country when Primal returns? If so, you're likely to find that the content you usually watch at home is geo-blocked where you are.



How to watch Primal season 2 online in the US

Cable subscribers can enjoy Primal season 2 on Cartoon Network through Adult Swim's programming block, with two back-to-back episodes broadcast from midnight on Thursday, July 21 (Friday morning, technically). The remaining episodes will air once a week until September 15. Alternatively, watch Primal online over at the Adult Swim on-demand website. You'll need your cable provider details to do that. How to watch Primal season 2 without cable If you'd rather procure a cord-cutting service, then Cartoon Network is one of many Sling TV Channels available on the platform. It's included in the line-up of either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange plans. While there's currently no Sling TV free trial, you can save 50% off your first month right now.

Other ways to watch Primal season 2 without cable

You could alternatively opt for a HBO Max membership to watch all-new Primal, with episodes added to its Adult Swim hub the day after their initial TV broadcast. There are two HBO Max price points to choose from though there is no HBO Max free trial to speak of: With Ads at $9.99 a month, or the Ad-Free at $149.99. The latter lets you download content to watch offline too.

How to watch Primal season 2 FREE in the UK

Channel 4 has a partnership with Adult Swim, and hosts its most popular shows like Rick and Morty, Samurai Jack, and Primal on its on-demand platform All4. However, there's been no confirmed UK date yet for Primal season 2 yet. The first half of season 1 took three months to make the transition from the US, and the remaining episodes just a month, so its uncertain exactly when viewers across the Atlantic will get to see the new season. We'll update once we know more. However, while you wait, you could revisit all 10 episodes of the Primal season 1 absolutely free on All 4. Registration is quick and only basic details like an email address are required, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license.

How to watch Primal season 2 online in Canada

Like in the UK, Canada may have to wait a little longer to catch the latest adventures of Spear and Fang, because there's been no release date for season 2 announced. And, while the first round of episodes are currently available to watch with an Amazon Prime membership at the additional monthly cost of CAD$12.99 for the Stack TV channel, these episodes are due to be removed around July 29, with no confirmation that new Primal season 2 episodes will replace them.

Can I watch Primal season 2 in Australia?

Sadly, there’s been no hint of a TV release or VOD home for either season of Primal Down Under. But if you’re excited to see what the fuss is about, you can buy season 1 via Apple iTunes. It’s AUS$9.99 for part 1 and again, AUS$9.99 for part two.

Found yourself in the Antipodes when Primal season 2 airs?