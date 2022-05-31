How to watch Pistol online: stream Danny Boyle’s punk rock biopic miniseries wherever you are

It’s the 1970s and the Sex Pistols are tearing Britain a new one in this six-part FX miniseries. Adapted by award-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle from Steve Jones’ fascinating 2016 autobiography, it’s a bracing account of the emergence of punk-rock and its anti-establishment attitude – just in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee! Below we explain how you can watch Pistol online from anywhere.

Watch Pistol online Release date: Tuesday, May 31 Release time: 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT / 8am BST Starring: Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Christian Lees, Emma Appleton, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Talulah Riley, Maisie Williams Watch in the US: stream on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) International option: Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Trainspotting director Boyle promises that film's same crackling energy as he charts the Pistols' rise to notoriety: swearing obscenely on TV, inciting moral panic, and going on the offensive against sterile conformity. And although the band produced just one studio album, the punk provocateurs secured their place in music history with songs like “God Save the Queen” and “Anarchy in the UK”.

Anson Boon (Blackbird) is Johnny Rotten, the band’s sneering frontman determined to “kick this country awake”. Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) stars as founding member Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook is played by Jacob Slater, and Louis Partridge is Sid, a punk icon and the band’s nihilistic center.

Meanwhile, other ‘70s legends to feature include fashion trailblazer Vivienne Westwood, Siouxsie Sioux, and Emma Appleton (The Witcher) in the role of Sid’s ill-fated girlfriend Nancy.

Ready for some terribly excellent anarchy? Then read our guide below now, which explains how to watch Pistol online and stream all six episodes from anywhere.

You can watch Pistol online on Disney Plus and Hulu globally from Tuesday May 31. All six episodes drop at once and at the same time, so you can binge the lot. That's 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT / 8am BST.

Full Pistol release dates and episode guide:

Track 1: The Cloak of Invisibility - May 31, 2022

Track 2: Rotten - May 31, 2022

Track 3: Bodies - May 31, 2022

Track 4: Pretty Vaaaycunt - May 31, 2022

Track 5: Nancy & Sid - May 31, 2022

Track 6: Who Killed Bambi? - May 31, 2022

How to watch Pistol FREE on Hulu in the US

Watch Pistol and more with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle

How to watch Pistol online in the UK

How to watch Pistol online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Thanks to Star on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), all six episodes of Pistol will be ready to stream from Tuesday, May 31 from 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT in Canada. The Star hub is a Hulu-surrogate for international viewers only, providing more grown-up content like Solar Opposites, Big Sky, Love, Victor and Desperate Housewives for you to enjoy. Currently, a monthly Disney Plus subscription (opens in new tab) costs $11.99 CAD. But there's a saving to be had if you sign up for the year, with an annual subscription costing $119.99 CAD.

How to watch Pistol online in Australia