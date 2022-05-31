How to watch Pistol online: stream Danny Boyle’s punk rock biopic miniseries wherever you are

It’s the 1970s and the Sex Pistols are tearing Britain a new one in this six-part FX miniseries. Adapted by award-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle from Steve Jones’ fascinating 2016 autobiography, it’s a bracing account of the emergence of punk-rock and its anti-establishment attitude – just in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee! Below we explain how you can watch Pistol online from anywhere.
Release date: Tuesday, May 31
Release time: 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT / 8am BST
Starring: Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Christian Lees, Emma Appleton, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Talulah Riley, Maisie Williams
Trainspotting director Boyle promises that film's same crackling energy as he charts the Pistols' rise to notoriety: swearing obscenely on TV, inciting moral panic, and going on the offensive against sterile conformity. And although the band produced just one studio album, the punk provocateurs secured their place in music history with songs like “God Save the Queen” and “Anarchy in the UK”.
Anson Boon (Blackbird) is Johnny Rotten, the band’s sneering frontman determined to “kick this country awake”. Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) stars as founding member Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook is played by Jacob Slater, and Louis Partridge is Sid, a punk icon and the band’s nihilistic center.
Meanwhile, other ‘70s legends to feature include fashion trailblazer Vivienne Westwood, Siouxsie Sioux, and Emma Appleton (The Witcher) in the role of Sid’s ill-fated girlfriend Nancy.
Ready for some terribly excellent anarchy? Then read our guide below now, which explains how to watch Pistol online and stream all six episodes from anywhere.
Pistol release date and episode times
You can watch Pistol online on Disney Plus and Hulu globally from Tuesday May 31. All six episodes drop at once and at the same time, so you can binge the lot. That's 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT / 8am BST.
Full Pistol release dates and episode guide:
- Track 1: The Cloak of Invisibility - May 31, 2022
- Track 2: Rotten - May 31, 2022
- Track 3: Bodies - May 31, 2022
- Track 4: Pretty Vaaaycunt - May 31, 2022
- Track 5: Nancy & Sid - May 31, 2022
- Track 6: Who Killed Bambi? - May 31, 2022
How to watch Pistol FREE on Hulu in the US
All six episodes of Danny Boyle's drama will land exclusively on Hulu Stateside on Tuesday, May 31, via the FX on Hulu hub. You'll be able to watch at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT.
How to watch Pistol online in the UK
It'll be Anarchy in the UK on Tuesday, May 31 when every episode of the new Sex Pistols drama lands on Disney Plus through the Star hub. The show lands at 8am BST.
How to watch Pistol online in Canada
Thanks to Star on Disney Plus, all six episodes of Pistol will be ready to stream from Tuesday, May 31 from 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT in Canada. The Star hub is a Hulu-surrogate for international viewers only, providing more grown-up content like Solar Opposites, Big Sky, Love, Victor and Desperate Housewives for you to enjoy.
How to watch Pistol online in Australia
Down Under and Tuesday, May 31 is also the release date of Pistol, with Disney Plus debuting all six episodes that day – ready to binge pre-Platinum Jubilee?
